  Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
New Delhi, India
  • Founder And Principal Architect: Sanjay Arora
  • Principal Architect And Concept Design Head: Sanchit Arora
  • Senior Architects: Aayush Misra, Mallika Khanna
  • Architects: Miljot Singh, Ishita Kukreja
  • Branding: Shruti Narayaswami
  • Text: Anqa Ahmed
  • Clients: Seema Gujral
  • City: New Delhi
  • Country: India
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 7 of 33
© Avesh Gaur

Text description provided by the architects. The SG flagship store at Dhanmills, New Delhi, is the latest by Renesa in retail, a project that builds a space bringing the select elements from Renesa’s portfolio to exhibit the finest pieces of SG’s designs. Quiet luxury makes itself known through the minimal elegant design of the navigational common spaces opening into distinctively designed sections, each identified by the SG collection they display and the design philosophy they showcase. This division of space through visual elements, along with varied scales and the funneled circulation, creates easy navigation even for the first-time user, letting the emotions the to-be bride and groom carry for their special day continue to remain at the center stage.

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Arch, Arcade, Column
© Avesh Gaur
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 2 of 33
© Avesh Gaur

While the client envisioned a space to bring tradition and modernity together just like her pieces, team Renesa brought this vision to life by reflecting the conceived visuals and giving them customer-focused design sensibilities. The store covers an area of 7500 sqft on the public ground floor and an area of 1500 sqft on the mezzanine floor that harbors the private office spaces and allows for double height volume on the ground floor. 

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Arcade, Column, Arch
© Avesh Gaur
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 32 of 33
Plan - Ground Floor
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 12 of 33
© Avesh Gaur

Seema Gujral’s pieces are set apart from the ordinary through their intricate details that reflect the beauty of Indian traditions while also incorporating the modern perspective. The quiet luxury created in Seema Gujral’s ensembles extends itself to its environment at this flagship store. Renesa has tied the traditional spatial design of a voluminous courtyard through closely knit, humble, yet detail-rich alleys that open into five different sections, each based on a unique Seema Gujral collection. The collection inspires the habitat which in turn puts the spotlight on these grand pieces. The harmony achieved between the two is reflective of Renesa’s commitment to brand identity.

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 18 of 33
© Avesh Gaur
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Interior Photography
© Avesh Gaur
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 26 of 33
Axo 01

As the spectator enters, they are greeted by clean lines of black and white, and within it pops a magnificent brass funneled feature, herald of the rich visual treat to follow. Details of brass elements introduce themselves throughout the store, contributing to cohesion within varied themes. Further, pendentives of grand scales tie the geometric ceiling with the Parisian, giving a subtle nod to Seema Gujral’s own philosophy of transitional design. Battered metal sheets revolt against the norm, abandoning the orthogonality for a more dynamic askew geometry in the cocktail section. An earthy theme elsewhere gives another perspective, another lap for the like ensembles to be held and embraced in. 

Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Interior Photography, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Avesh Gaur
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Image 33 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio - Interior Photography
© Avesh Gaur

The brand inspires the theme of the store, putting a modern lens on traditional Indian aesthetics. The earthy elements of the saree section, avant-garde metallic sheets of the cocktail section, the Parisian charm of the men’s section, and the grid mesh of the Haldi section bind themselves at the focus of a grand double-height courtyard that forms the stage for the Hindu style Altar. The theme tributes to a traditional Indian wedding while acknowledging the zest of a modern couple. Seema Gujral's internationally recognized ensembles and Renesa’s globally acclaimed design acumen have synergized into an encapsulating space with this project, ensuring that while tradition is the key highlight, innovation sets it apart. 

Project location

Address:287, 288, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur Hills, Pocket D, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074, India

RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIndia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Seema Gujral Flagship Store / RENESA Architecture Design Interiors Studio" 23 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014725/seema-gujral-flagship-store-renesa-architecture-design-interiors-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

