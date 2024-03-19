Felt: A Tool That Will Revolutionize Mapping for Architects and Urban Practitioners

Save this picture! Map of Hurricane Sandy Impact Analysis. Courtesy of Felt

Sightseeing is an activity closely intertwined with architecture and cities. So much is that Guiliana Bruno adapts the term to site-seeing in her comprehensive book Atlas of Emotions: Journeys in Art, Architecture and Film, emphasizing the link between tourism and the urban landscape. Traveling and exploring new places is not something only architects like, it's among the most enjoyable activities for anyone. It's no coincidence that city guides are consistently among the most visited articles on ArchDaily, offering curated collections of iconic buildings for people to explore.

Now, some of our most popular city guides will not only provide a list of buildings, but also feature interactive maps that position each of the architectural masterpieces within the territory. Powered by Felt, these maps cater to the needs of the architects and curious travelers alike.

But Felt goes beyond touristing, as it is revolutionizing collaboration and mapping workflows for urban practitioners with its intuitive interface and powerful visualization tools. Architects, urban designers, and transportation planners rely on Felt for seamless site analysis, urban studies, and presenting work to clients. With effortless creation, annotation, and sharing features, Felt streamlines the entire process for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

The interactive maps will provide photos, textual information on each building, suggest tours to visit them, and link them to articles on our website for more comprehensive data.

The ArchDaily Supporters Program is a membership plan that offers exclusive benefits to subscribers.

