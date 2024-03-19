Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Bangladesh
  5. Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants

Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants

Save
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants

Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, BeamVasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior PhotographyVasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeVasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Offices
Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Design Team: Mohammed Ziaul Sharif, Ali Aslam, Lovely Akter
  • Project Write Up: Atkia Sadia Rahman
  • Architectural Graphics: Arman Hossain Chowdhury
  • Electrical Engineer: Zobayed Ali
  • Plumbing Engineer: Najim Uddin
  • City: Dhaka
  • Country: Bangladesh
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Text description provided by the architects. Built-in the rapidly growing urban settings of Aftabnagar, an area of eastern Dhaka, the project represents the true aesthetics of a contextual, cultural landscape incorporating local materials and artisans with a blend of sustainable design features. The building serves as both a residence and a design studio for the architect, spanning three stories and nestled in a modest plot of approximately 200 square meters. Despite space constraints, the challenge was embraced as an opportunity to create a serene haven amidst the urban chaos.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Maruf Raihan

As visitors step inside, they are greeted by a humble yet inviting open space. This design choice reflects the client's dual role as both visionary and architect, driven by a personal dream of preserving a patch of land for family sports, e.g., badminton matches during winter. Spatial distribution unfolds gradually, transitioning from more public realms to intimate, private spaces as one ascends vertically and sideways parallelly.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Beam
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Image 28 of 41
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Drawing Inspiration from the principles of Vaastu Shastra, the layout unfolds within 9 square grids, with the central grid serving as an open-to-sky courtyard to enhance positive energy flow. This courtyard, along with a waterbody, also functions as a micro-climatic passive cooling feature, ensuring a comfortable living environment with ample natural light and ventilation throughout the space. The ground floor houses the architect’s design studio with an open workspace. The ceiling incorporates a waffle slab construction method, integrating traditional clay pots as fillers. An open entryway welcomes the building and a visually interesting protruded volume is cantilevered from the main building.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Image 35 of 41
Airflow Diagram

The architectural approach incorporates passive cooling strategies, utilizing energy transfer to achieve temperatures lower than those in the surrounding environment. The selection of building materials was guided by cultural appropriateness, local availability and sustainable factors. Brick was most suitable for this and concretes were used for structural members.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Image 30 of 41
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Maruf Raihan

The building is enveloped in a simple perforated façade, inspired by the designer's nostalgic memories of the architectural motif found in his childhood. These perforations offer a personal touch while also efficiently managing solar heat, ensuring abundant natural light and ventilation. Glass surfaces are consciously brought inside as the secondary layer to the perforated brick façade. So the sun cannot directly hit the glass surface. As a result, the inside temperature is cooler than the outside in summer. A layer of greenery planted between the brick façade and glass windows provides a calming element for the occupants. Adding a layer of nature in the interior was intentional since it enhances both the environmental performance and the well-being of the building's occupants. Focus was given on integrating nature into the project and it highlights the importance of designing spaces closely connected to nature for sustainable living.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maruf Raihan
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Image 40 of 41
West Elevation
Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

In conclusion, the project demonstrates a commitment to sustainable design principles, integrating local materials, passive cooling strategies, and innovative structural solutions. The sensitively crafted use of space, emphasis on energy efficiency, and consideration for cultural, historical, and environmental factors showcase a holistic approach to sustainable architecture.

Save this picture!
Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maruf Raihan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vuumaatra Consultants
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesBangladesh

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesOfficesBangladesh
Cite: "Vasat Vita Office and Residence / Vuumaatra Consultants" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014690/vasat-vita-office-and-residence-vuumaatra-consultants> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags