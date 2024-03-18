Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 2 of 20
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 5 of 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant
Madiun, Indonesia
  • Architects: LOCALIC STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ukara Studio
  • Lead Architects: Andre William Pattikawa, Ruben Betarushi
  • Bamboo Specialists: Tono "Kuncung"
  • City: Madiun
  • Country: Indonesia
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Ukara Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the culinary world, our restaurant, SRASADESA, goes beyond just taste to encompass the atmosphere and architectural design. Dedicated to embracing rural nuances in an urban setting, SRASADESA presents a captivating architectural masterpiece. The name itself comes from our client, who hints at the desire to create a village-like ambiance. We've achieved that kind of atmosphere through distinctive physical elements that produce the desired image, prominently featuring bamboo in our design.

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Ukara Studio
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor

Bamboo, a locally wise and environmentally friendly material, is not just a structural element but a manifestation of our commitment to sustainability and the beauty of nature. We combine the elegance and strength of bamboo in a mesmerizing harmony, making it a key part of our restaurant's identity. Nestled in Madiun, East Java, the restaurant originally started in a single-story residential structure featuring a slanted roof and wooden walls. Turning this modern home into a village-themed restaurant was tricky. We required significant changes inside, rearranging the rooms. We added a bamboo secondary skin to the building’s facade, introducing a captivating visual dynamic with varying vertical heights and horizontal accents. This addition establishes a distinctive identity for SRASADESA, located at the end of our site, where a noticeable facade becomes important.

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 5 of 20
© Ukara Studio
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Ukara Studio

We use bamboo beyond mere facade embellishments, such as the entrance, snack booths, and interior spaces. Inside, we craft bamboo into weaves forming curved sheets that are hung in the room, creating a beautiful decorative element. Interestingly, this craft is made by local craftsmen. Here, bamboo serves a dual purpose, not only as decorative elements but also as an integral component contributing to the overall visual ambiance that visitors experience. Carefully using bamboo in different parts of the place ensures it fits well and becomes a part of everything. We use bamboo to ensure that it's not just for looks but adds to the whole feeling of the space. It's not just about how it looks on the outside; it makes the whole place look and feel nice inside too. So, when people visit, they get a good and beautiful experience beyond just seeing the outside of the building.

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 8 of 20
© Ukara Studio
Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 20 of 20
Section AA

To enhance the dining experience further, SRASADESA incorporates a semi-outdoor wooden-dominated structure. The exposed wooden structure adds warmth and a natural ambiance, connected to the main building by an open walkway paved with natural gray stones. We provide benches and garden lights on either side to harmonize with nature, inviting guests to savor the beauty of the village. By seamlessly integrating bamboo and wood into our architectural design, SRASADESA transcends being merely a restaurant, becoming a destination that captivates the senses and creates unforgettable memories. Beyond serving delicious food, SRASADESA invites you to experience the beauty of nature and the village through our chosen architectural elements.

Srasadesa Restaurant / LOCALIC STUDIO - Image 2 of 20
© Ukara Studio

Project location

Address:Madiun, Madiun City, East Java, Indonesia

