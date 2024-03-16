Chembarathi Boutique Resort / Satkriya

+ 20

Wayanad

India

Text description provided by the architects. A boutique resort for those who seek to hear nature’s music from the wilderness, those who love the terrain of the hills, for those who seek solace in the rattles of the dark nights, nestled in the parallels of trees upright, to disconnect themselves from the chaos of urban life and listen to one’s heart beating in tune with the silver owl hooting amidst rustling leaves. With an average slope of 30 degrees, the project required a design that nestles within cozily, one that does not hold its head too high but mingles with the natural flora and fauna and creates a niche space for nature lovers who seek solace in the lap of the thriving forest.

A humble 1.74 acres, with preserved forest land on two sides, it was a great challenge to even traverse the land, let alone build on it. There were no significant large trees, but all very tall, narrow ones waving in the gentle breeze. It did not give many clearances around as buildable land. Natural rock formations and streams that activated themselves during the Monsoon season were positive features. The site had views of waterfalls across the valley. The loitering monkeys in the trees and the occasional visits by a lone elephant in the adjoining forest land were sights to look out for. Though very close to a bustling, growing town center in Meppadi, once in the site, our chaotic life was but a blur.

In Wayanad, a hill district with rapidly growing tourist spots catering to family entertainment and activity packed facilities, properties that allow you to experience the place is dwindling in numbers. Our client, one of them being a native of Wayanad, had much clarity about the ‘sense of place’ that had to be retained for their guests.

The lack of sprawling, buildable land pushed us to ponder how to keep the terrain profile as it is. Vehicles were restricted outside the property. Winding paths were laid out in reference to the ease of traverse with reference to the contour survey. However, we had to literally find a way through the vegetation among the tall flora and let the land itself lay its meandering paths toward a master plan. A mere 240cm wide buggy path was intended, and while developing the land itself, paths were twisted and turned based on terrain experienced, rock formations, slope gradient, and vegetation on-site. The location of the building was also revisited in this manner, on-site, to be accommodated in small clearings, and the orientation of the build was also tweaked as per the site situation.

The busiest spots were planned on higher terrain and closer to entry/ road. While as you go further down and inward, more exclusive spaces were laid out. The location with views to the waterfalls on hills opposite to the valley were used for common amenities like pool and spa, so everyone could enjoy these views at some point during their stay here.

The built character was a compact abode with unreflective, earthy materials to blend in with the surroundings. Thatch roof was attempted for the reception block which stood on a clearing area that had a former house. However, the roof of the remaining structures was made in green roofing sheets (wood-based composite material) to stay camouflaged among the green floras. It was also a no-noise material. Though a pitched roof, its pitch was fixed to give just enough slope for rainwater run-off and NOT amplify the built volume to keep its presence subtle.

Land being a small parcel and since building could not be much spaced out to avoid view to another, a staggered arrangement was planned so one did not block another’s view and the sides were closed off, as visibility to the next door was avoided and large vista towards the valley was kept in focus. This brought a feeling of isolation when inside the units, giving a sense of privacy and exclusivity.

A stream that activates during Monsoon was kept intact, though its location was crucial for building. The built structure was elevated, and the route of the stream was provided underneath to retain its flow. A low-lying rocky clearing was developed as the campfire gathering space. Natural rocks were retained, and the kitchen-restaurant block was split to accommodate this.

The destructive land development construction process was avoided. Fortunately, with the help of our client, the smallest digger was hired to develop the pathways, and we could keep them as minimal as possible. The dire activity of construction, how it would affect the land being modified and its surroundings also was a major concern.

Local labour could be hired, educated in our design needs entrusted with the delicate cause of working the land with least disruption. The labor hired were natives of the land and could traverse the ardent slope quite easily; hence, major construction support systems like ladders, steps to bring down construction materials, etc, were not required. Ropeways tied among the trees were guides for people to move up and down. Ropeways again were used as a medium to transport material one basket at a time for construction to each built location. Local labor, not being highly skilled labor, also brought the finishing of built quality to an imperfectly perfect quality that stood rustically in tune with the background.

Details like avoiding steel fencing and using natural wood sticks to traverse the pathways and downward lighting to avoid glare in your eyes and only light up the pathways were little details designed in collaboration with the laborers. Slatted wood planks paneled on exterior walls for effective surface runoff and protecting wood-finished walls kept the visual aesthetics in tune with the surroundings. Also, the amount of heavy construction material in the form of stones/ cement, etc., was considerably reduced because of the choice of such materials. Brick walls were only used around washrooms to create watertight spaces. Interiors were also paneled with wood and designed to feel cozier and safer.

Earth materials like mud bricks, wood, and thatch were used to keep the visual language in tune with the site. And to reduce the permanency of the building. The structural system of all the buildings was made of steel, which again was a recyclable material that could be dismantled and removed, along with the short concrete footing. Basically, all built in this property could be removed from the land, and land reversed to its prior form very easily. Granite stones were used as intermittent pavers in pathways and for steps.

Every block was structurally located to be perched off the approaching pathway so that land essentially did not have to be dug out too much and was kept as intact as possible. This was achieved in structural steel, which had an underground anchor coming from the inside of the pathway to take advantage of the land gravity above the pathway, too. The swimming pool alone was one structure that was built in concrete owing to its static and turbulent water load. However, in the mapped location, a dead end of a pathway into a small clearing was achieved in land development, and a pool as small and compact as possible was built for the purpose. The total built was also kept to a bare minimum. The kitchen and dining space were the biggest structures, with a mere 115 sqm. Some cottages were combined as twin cottages to reduce built sprawl on the site. A boutique resort that stays in tune with the place. Keeping alive its sense of place. Keeping alive its natural form. Keeping alive its natural flora with almost zero exotic plantings and manicured landscaping. A whiff of nature to be experienced but in safe and private niches.