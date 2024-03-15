Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya

A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ciudad de Córdoba, Argentina
A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Bruno Collura

Text description provided by the architects. A house that is developed in a strip. A house that occupies a place next to an existing residence. An independent extension of it. A proposal to think about how to re-densify. A material dialogue between what is and what will come. A house next to the house.

A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
© Bruno Collura

The new construction is implanted on the left side of a large existing house, extends in the form of a bar, and occupies the entire length of the land. Along this structure, the different uses follow: Garage, entrance courtyard, laundry room, bedrooms, bathroom, gallery, living room, dining room, kitchen. Two Linear patios accompany each side of the strip, generating different openings towards them. This bar formation allows both houses to maintain their autonomy within the same lot.

A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Image 3 of 20
© Bruno Collura
A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Image 13 of 20
Floor plan

House next to the house, maintains a material relationship, not so much aesthetic, with the existing house, using brick throughout its extension. Thus, while formally distinguishing the new and the preexisting, a material dialogue is maintained throughout the whole.

A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Bruno Collura
A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Bruno Collura
A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Bruno Collura

In many of the low-density plots found in peripheral neighborhoods of the city, the need for new ways of occupying urban space begins to manifest. Due to the housing urgency and the paradigm shift regarding new ways of living, what is proposed for Casa al Lado de la casa, is precisely a strategy to occupy vacant spaces proposing new dialogues between what exists and what will imminently arrive. A possible way to re-densify the periphery.

A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Bruno Collura

Rare Studio Experimental
Flesia-Bertoya
Brick

Cite: "A House Next to the House / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya" [Casa al lado de la casa / Rare Studio Experimental + Flesia-Bertoya] 15 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags