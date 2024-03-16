Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsArchipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior PhotographyArchipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, ChairArchipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, DoorArchipelago Villa / AGi Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Boadilla del Monte, Spain
  • Architects: AGi Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jesús Granada
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Años Luz, BMI, Cortizo, Doca, Faveton, Minim
  • Lead Architects: Joaquín Pérez-Goicoechea, Nasser Abulhasan
  • Lighting Designers: ELBAZGILDEMONTES
  • On Site Project Lead: Stefania Rendinelli
  • Project Leader: Cristina Araujo
  • Project Team: Daniel Muñoz, Justo Ruiz, Antonio Villodres, Marta Lozano
  • Quantity Surveyor: María Lamela
  • Structural Engineering: Gogaite Ingenieros
  • Building Services Engineering: Euring ACH
  • City: Boadilla del Monte
  • Country: Spain
Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Door
© Jesús Granada

Text description provided by the architects. Archipelago Villa’s concept is born from the idea of living the house independently for each inhabitant. A young family with teenage daughters. The home has been organized into independent areas or islands, each with its character and function. At the same time, every island establishes a unique relationship with its own garden and connects with the other rooms through the common spaces that link them naturally.

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jesús Granada
Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Image 18 of 22
Exploded Axo Diagram

All islands visually connect with the garden surrounding them by the outer perimeter. They also turn towards a central atrium. These visual connections are one of the main ideas that articulate the house's design.

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography
© Jesús Granada
Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Jesús Granada

Thus, from the aromatic garden next to the house's entrance, one can see the large central atrium, which houses an infinity pool right in front of the living room. All islands maintain these interior-exterior relationships with each other and with open spaces. In this way, the house flows, opens, and relates to the outside, maintaining its autonomy and privacy.

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Jesús Granada

The roof design is another key element of the project. A large roof is common to all the islands and provides them with shelter, unity, and shade. This closes the archipelago. This ceramic roof has a great visual presence. It is a flat ribbon that wraps around the house and floats over it. The project is completed with three large skylights that provide spaciousness and additional natural light in key spaces of the home.

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jesús Granada
Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Image 22 of 22
Sections

Program - The house is accessed via an aromatic garden next to which the family island is situated. The island has a closed dining room, a large living room, and an open kitchen. On the other side of the entrance, there is the island designed for the daughters, which hosts three large bedrooms. Because of its organization, they have a lot of privacy. In connection with it, it is the private island, dedicated to the parents. In it, a large bedroom with a great dressing room and spacious bathroom opens to a huge private garden that has a tropical accent. The islands surround a large open atrium bordered by gardens. A large swimming pool dominates this space and connects to an outdoor kitchen and dining area.

Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jesús Granada

Project gallery

About this office
AGi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Archipelago Villa / AGi Architects" 16 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014562/archipelago-villa-agi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

