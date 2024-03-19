Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects

+ 7

Partners In Charge: Moshe Safdie, Charu Kokate, David Brooks, Jeffrey Huggins

Design Team: Howard Bloom, Jeremy Schwartz, Lewina Lee, Lusha Wainford, Reihaneh Ramezany M., Sarah Rinehart, Seunghyun Kim, Tunch Gungor, Zhuang Guo, Dan Lee, Lee Hua Tan, Roderick Delgado, Prashanth Raju, Peter Morgan

Executive Architect Design Team: Ivy Koh, Ahmad Zaky Diani, David Oktavianus, Laura Tan

Building Systems & Engineering: Surbana Jurong

Environmental Sustainability Design Consultant: Surbana Jurong

Executive Landscape Architect: Surbana Jurong

Consultants: Acviron Acoustics; Arup Facades; Nipek; PWP Landscape Architecture

Country: Singapore

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The 742,000-square-foot campus unfolds across 10, five--, and seven-story pavilions clustered along a central pedestrian spine that links indoor and open-air courtyards, communal spaces, and amenities across all levels. By lifting the structure, the terrain underneath can continue to grow and envelop the lower-level public spaces and upper-level offices to achieve a treehouse effect. This approach of designing within the landscape provides an alternative to traditional, internally focused buildings. Joining projects such as Marina Bay Sands, Sky Habitat, and Jewel Changi Airport, Surbana Jurong extends Safdie Architects’ imprint on the city-state’s architecture and contributes a new typology in its evolution as a “Garden City.”

Supporting Workplace Wellness. Underpinning the design is the belief that employees should have optimal access to light, air, and green space to reduce stress, encourage socialization, and enhance creativity. Workplace wellbeing was carefully considered when conceiving the formation of the pavilions, courtyards, pathways, and flow. The open atrium spine connects workers to the world beyond the office, providing visual access to activity happening across levels as well as direct sightlines to the surrounding Eco Garden, adding visual complexity and diversity. The design prioritizes support for caretakers and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle with publicly accessible clinic and fitness areas, nursing rooms, and childcare facilities.

The program provides a range of private, semi-private, and public working environments, including closed offices with expansive vistas, dedicated spaces for research, a sunken courtyard, event spaces, shaded seating alcoves overlooking greenery, and a 1,000-seat multipurpose hall.

Sustainable Design. Leading a team of talented consultants, Safdie Architects and Surbana Jurong spearheaded the advancement and use of new building systems, many of which were the first of their kind. A model for optimized passive design, the project embraces new thinking about integrated building operations and is the first building to achieve Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status, the highest rating awarded by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore for environmentally sustainable design, making it the largest Green Mark Super Low Energy office to date

Fostering a Sense of Community. The campus anchors the newly established Jurong Innovation District, a hub for companies advancing sustainability in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, urban solutions, and smart logistics. The district also houses Nanyang Technological University and new residential developments. As the flagship development, the Surbana Jurong campus was conceived to be a gathering place for the greater community and the 4,000 employees it serves. The pedestrian thoroughfare running the entire length of the site from North to South, along with an East-West connector crossing at mid-site, are accessible to the public 24/7 and allow visitors to flow freely throughout. Accessible pathways strengthen the campus’ connection to the adjacent Eco Garden—a leafy habitat abundant with native plantings and trees, natural water elements, and a wildlife corridor.

Connectivity and Access. As a key part of the new Jurong Innovation District, the campus will provide access to public transportation that links the headquarters to the district and greater Singapore. The interior central spine and exterior covered walkways provide 24/7 direct access to a new MRT station that will service six regional lines. Seven miles of pathways for pedestrians and cyclists and shuttle bus services to Nanyang Technological University connect the campus to the greater Jurong district. The campus also includes amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, and bicycle parking with end-of-trip facilities.