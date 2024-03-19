Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Singapore
  5. Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects

Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects

Save
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects

Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Image 2 of 12Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Image 3 of 12Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Interior Photography, HandrailSurbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailSurbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Singapore
  • Partners In Charge: Moshe Safdie, Charu Kokate, David Brooks, Jeffrey Huggins
  • Design Team: Howard Bloom, Jeremy Schwartz, Lewina Lee, Lusha Wainford, Reihaneh Ramezany M., Sarah Rinehart, Seunghyun Kim, Tunch Gungor, Zhuang Guo, Dan Lee, Lee Hua Tan, Roderick Delgado, Prashanth Raju, Peter Morgan
  • Executive Architect Design Team: Ivy Koh, Ahmad Zaky Diani, David Oktavianus, Laura Tan
  • Building Systems & Engineering: Surbana Jurong
  • Environmental Sustainability Design Consultant: Surbana Jurong
  • Executive Landscape Architect: Surbana Jurong
  • Consultants: Acviron Acoustics; Arup Facades; Nipek; PWP Landscape Architecture
  • Country: Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Image 2 of 12
© Timothy Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. The 742,000-square-foot campus unfolds across 10, five--, and seven-story pavilions clustered along a central pedestrian spine that links indoor and open-air courtyards, communal spaces, and amenities across all levels. By lifting the structure, the terrain underneath can continue to grow and envelop the lower-level public spaces and upper-level offices to achieve a treehouse effect. This approach of designing within the landscape provides an alternative to traditional, internally focused buildings. Joining projects such as Marina Bay Sands, Sky Habitat, and Jewel Changi Airport, Surbana Jurong extends Safdie Architects’ imprint on the city-state’s architecture and contributes a new typology in its evolution as a “Garden City.”

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Hursley

Supporting Workplace Wellness.  Underpinning the design is the belief that employees should have optimal access to light, air, and green space to reduce stress, encourage socialization, and enhance creativity. Workplace wellbeing was carefully considered when conceiving the formation of the pavilions, courtyards, pathways, and flow. The open atrium spine connects workers to the world beyond the office, providing visual access to activity happening across levels as well as direct sightlines to the surrounding Eco Garden, adding visual complexity and diversity. The design prioritizes support for caretakers and promotes a healthy, active lifestyle with publicly accessible clinic and fitness areas, nursing rooms, and childcare facilities.

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Timothy Hursley

The program provides a range of private, semi-private, and public working environments, including closed offices with expansive vistas, dedicated spaces for research, a sunken courtyard, event spaces, shaded seating alcoves overlooking greenery, and a 1,000-seat multipurpose hall.

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Image 3 of 12
© Timothy Hursley

Sustainable Design. Leading a team of talented consultants, Safdie Architects and Surbana Jurong spearheaded the advancement and use of new building systems, many of which were the first of their kind. A model for optimized passive design, the project embraces new thinking about integrated building operations and is the first building to achieve Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy status, the highest rating awarded by the Building and Construction Authority of Singapore for environmentally sustainable design, making it the largest Green Mark Super Low Energy office to date

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Timothy Hursley

Fostering a Sense of Community.  The campus anchors the newly established Jurong Innovation District, a hub for companies advancing sustainability in sectors such as advanced manufacturing, urban solutions, and smart logistics. The district also houses Nanyang Technological University and new residential developments. As the flagship development, the Surbana Jurong campus was conceived to be a gathering place for the greater community and the 4,000 employees it serves. The pedestrian thoroughfare running the entire length of the site from North to South, along with an East-West connector crossing at mid-site, are accessible to the public 24/7 and allow visitors to flow freely throughout. Accessible pathways strengthen the campus’ connection to the adjacent Eco Garden—a leafy habitat abundant with native plantings and trees, natural water elements, and a wildlife corridor.

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Timothy Hursley

Connectivity and Access. As a key part of the new Jurong Innovation District, the campus will provide access to public transportation that links the headquarters to the district and greater Singapore. The interior central spine and exterior covered walkways provide 24/7 direct access to a new MRT station that will service six regional lines. Seven miles of pathways for pedestrians and cyclists and shuttle bus services to Nanyang Technological University connect the campus to the greater Jurong district. The campus also includes amenities such as electric vehicle charging stations, and bicycle parking with end-of-trip facilities.

Save this picture!
Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects - Image 12 of 12
© Timothy Hursley

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:38 Cleantech Loop, #01-31, Singapore 636741

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Safdie Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSingapore
Cite: "Surbana Jurong Campus / Safdie Architects" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014551/surbana-jurong-campus-safdie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags