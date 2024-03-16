QO Apartments / Archetonic

+ 27

Design Team: Jessica Steiner Durán, Alfredo Muñoz Jiménez, Ernesto Rossell Zanotelli, Alejandro Rabiela Salinas

Structural Engineer: Montes de Oca, Ingenieros consultores

Installations: INRASA

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use building spans from one end to the other of a block in Mexico City. The project is configured as a concise response to its urban circumstances. Its narrow and elongated design, as well as the solution of the facade, can be traced as a response to each building and void adjacent to the site.

A formal language of extended planes and volumes is repeated at different scales and experiences while inhabiting the building. The displacements that vary on each level create terraces and different solar incidence towards each interior space. Light is projected into the habitable spaces through tall and wide glass modules that allow for unobstructed views of the Chapultepec Forest and the city.

In its 9 longitudinally organized levels, only 10 meters wide, QO contemplates a commercial space, residential lofts, suites, and offices. In the interior, the structural elements are left exposed as they are naturally, and the additions, coverings, and finishes are limited to the minimum possible.

The building appears slender to the passerby while revealing blind materiality from the side facades, where we experiment with exposed cast-in-place concrete in different shades, textures, and formats. The configuration of its floor plan represented a design challenge in the solution of circulations, accesses, and flows. Viewed from above, the building integrates with the rooftops, stairs, and nearby facades. It adds to and becomes part of the diverse urban atmosphere of Mexico City.