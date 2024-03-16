Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
QO Apartments / Archetonic

QO Apartments / Archetonic

QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Design Team: Jessica Steiner Durán, Alfredo Muñoz Jiménez, Ernesto Rossell Zanotelli, Alejandro Rabiela Salinas
  • Structural Engineer: Montes de Oca, Ingenieros consultores
  • Installations: INRASA
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Andrés Cedillo

Text description provided by the architects. The mixed-use building spans from one end to the other of a block in Mexico City. The project is configured as a concise response to its urban circumstances. Its narrow and elongated design, as well as the solution of the facade, can be traced as a response to each building and void adjacent to the site.

QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Image 24 of 32
First floor plan
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andrés Cedillo

A formal language of extended planes and volumes is repeated at different scales and experiences while inhabiting the building. The displacements that vary on each level create terraces and different solar incidence towards each interior space. Light is projected into the habitable spaces through tall and wide glass modules that allow for unobstructed views of the Chapultepec Forest and the city.

QO Apartments / Archetonic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Marcelo Rodríguez
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Marcelo Rodríguez
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Image 27 of 32
Long section
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Marcelo Rodríguez

In its 9 longitudinally organized levels, only 10 meters wide, QO contemplates a commercial space, residential lofts, suites, and offices. In the interior, the structural elements are left exposed as they are naturally, and the additions, coverings, and finishes are limited to the minimum possible.

QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andrés Cedillo

The building appears slender to the passerby while revealing blind materiality from the side facades, where we experiment with exposed cast-in-place concrete in different shades, textures, and formats. The configuration of its floor plan represented a design challenge in the solution of circulations, accesses, and flows. Viewed from above, the building integrates with the rooftops, stairs, and nearby facades. It adds to and becomes part of the diverse urban atmosphere of Mexico City.

QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrés Cedillo
QO Apartments / Archetonic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Andrés Cedillo

Project location

Address:Verónica Anzúres, 11300 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Archetonic
Concrete

Mixed Use Architecture
Mexico

Materials and Tags

Concrete
Mixed Use Architecture
Mexico
Cite: "QO Apartments / Archetonic" [Edificio QO / Archetonic] 16 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014539/qo-apartments-archetonic> ISSN 0719-8884

