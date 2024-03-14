Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bolivia
  5. MS House / Sommet

MS House / Sommet

Save
MS House / Sommet

MS House / Sommet - Image 7 of 38MS House / Sommet - Image 3 of 38MS House / Sommet - Interior PhotographyMS House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, ForestMS House / Sommet - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Renaud
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Aluvi, Gladimar , Gree, Knauf, Ramon Soler, Roca, VASA
  • Design Architects: Sebastián Fernández de Córdova, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado
  • Executive Project: Sandra Molteni
  • Construction Management: Arturo Chavez
  • Structure: Fernando Aragón
  • Hydrosanitary: Federico Ferrufino
  • Electric: Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Climate: Mainter
  • Program: Residential Architecture - Basement: Laundry, Service bedroom with bathroom, Machine room/Ground floor: Steakhouse bar with bathroom, Games room, Guest bedroom with bathroom, Social bathroom, Social room, Dining room, Kitchen, Kitchen service, Cellar, Workshop, Garage/ Upper floor: Master bedroom with dressing room and bathroom, Bedroom suite 1, Bedroom suite 2, Family room, Accessible terrace
  • City: Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country: Bolivia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 2 of 38
© Paul Renaud

Text description provided by the architects. MS House, located in a gated community in Porongo, Santa Cruz-Bolivia, stands out for its volumetric game and formal clarity, where the construction detail plays a fundamental role in the project's image. With wood and glass establishing fluid connections between the interior-exterior and concrete as the predominant material, this residence embodies a harmonious synthesis of geometry and functionality.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 4 of 38
© Paul Renaud
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 28 of 38
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 7 of 38
© Paul Renaud

The design is structured around a module that orders the layout of both the structure and the interior walls, with a meticulous correlation with the carpentry that unifies and gives coherence to the entire project. The house is composed of two overlapping volumes, strategically positioned to generate a distinctive entrance area.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 3 of 38
© Paul Renaud

Located on a sloping ground and surrounded by vegetation, the house sits at the highest point of the topography, with volumes that cantilever out over the terrain, creating a visual and spatial connection with its surroundings. The design seeks to establish a fluid link between the interior and exterior spaces, especially in the social area, where the transition between the two is imperceptible.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Interior Photography
© Paul Renaud
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Interior Photography, Table
© Paul Renaud

The first floor, at street level, concentrates on the public and social program of the house, while the upper floor houses the bedrooms and the family living area. The basement level houses the service and maintenance areas, allowing the program to be resolved on three levels without compromising the simplicity of the two main volumes.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Table, Facade
© Paul Renaud

The main entrance leads to a ground floor designed under the "open floor plan" concept, where the different spaces act as flexible divisions between the different programs, encouraging free circulation without sacrificing privacy. The foyer, strategically located, connects the barbecue area with the main hallway, which in turn leads to the kitchen or the living dining room.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Renaud
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 31 of 38
Longitudinal section 01
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 14 of 38
© Paul Renaud

On the second floor, the family room and en-suite bedrooms offer an atmosphere of comfort and privacy, with the master suite standing out for its spacious dressing room. From the accessible terrace, privileged views of the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra can be appreciated, emphasizing the connection between the interior and the surrounding natural environment.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Paul Renaud
Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Image 26 of 38
© Paul Renaud

In summary, the MS House is an outstanding example of architectural design that integrates geometry, construction detail, and spatial fluidity to create a contemporary and functional environment that harmonizes with its surroundings and meets the needs of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
MS House / Sommet - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Paul Renaud

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sommet
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBolivia
Cite: "MS House / Sommet" [Casa MS / Sommet] 14 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014532/ms-house-sommet> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags