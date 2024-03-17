Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 2 of 24The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 3 of 24The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 4 of 24The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 5 of 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Pavilion, Classrooms
Thailand
The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 2 of 24
Courtesy of Chiangmai Life Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Zabb e Lee started as a traditional Thai cooking school in the old town of Chiang Mai. When business was growing, the owners, a young local couple, expanded to a satellite site in the middle of the rice fields on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. To keep the natural feeling they asked Chiangmai Life Architects to design and build the cooking class pavilion, called “sala” in Thai, in bamboo. Its charm, functionality, and Instagrammability proved to be a huge success with clients so the owners commissioned a second one, the Double Dome, and then a third one.

The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 3 of 24
Courtesy of Chiangmai Life Architects

The location for the third one was at the small side end of the property between a big tree and a little pond. The challenge for us was to optimize this position within the property to round things up in an attractive and welcoming way and also accommodate all the space necessary for the teaching. The sala had to provide ample space for 10 food preparation stations, 10 cooking stations, and a big dining table.

The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 11 of 24
Plan

The front would be visible from anywhere in the property and the back would have to accommodate some view of the adjacent rice field. As a big tree on one side and a pond on the other reduced the available span, we designed the main body in a U-shape to increase the covered space. Then, letting the design lines flow, a bull’s head with pointy horns emerged. So whereas the Double Dome is a rather calm and balanced structure, the Bull is very dynamic and immediately attracts attention.

The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 4 of 24
Courtesy of Chiangmai Life Architects

The upward-pointing horns create welcoming entrances, that lead to two dome-like spaces connected by a longer space, thus creating three distinct areas for the three functions, preparation, cooking, and eating. The domes are based on crossing bamboo arches made of bundled bamboo rods. This design gives the interior space a bigger feel than the outside form would suggest. The natural color and flowing lines create a warm and harmonious atmosphere, enhanced in the evening with well-positioned lighting. As the main material used is bamboo which absorbs carbon dioxide during its growth, the carbon footprint is zero or negative.

The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects - Image 5 of 24
Courtesy of Chiangmai Life Architects

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand

Chiangmai Life Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesClassroomsThailand
Cite: "The Bull Cooking School / Chiangmai Life Architects" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

