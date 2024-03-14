Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker

Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker

Save
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker

Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, HandrailJomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Kitchen, HandrailJomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 4 of 32Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 5 of 32Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chiang Mai, Thailand
  • Architects: Sher Maker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architects: Patcharada Inplang,Thongchai Chansamak
  • Design Team: Patcharada Inplang, Thongchai Chansamak Akapan Kanyen, Sirilanna Siripen, Akapan Kanyen, Patthaporn Phuangmalai
  • Contractor: Nattaphume Nantabun
  • Structure Engineer: Pilawan Piriyapokai
  • City: Chiang Mai
  • Country: Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Handrail
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. This residential home is situated on the edge of a 3-acre plot, blanketed by a lush Chamchuri (rain tree) forest in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai. The owner aimed to preserve the natural ecosystem with minimal intervention. Positioned along the plot's non-boundary edge and nestled among existing trees, the building acts merely as a natural observation space.

Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 14 of 32
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 28 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 12 of 32
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The land slopes from the road level down to a vast Chamchuri forest, bisected by a community stream flowing through a longan orchard. With the intention of not changing the flowway and allowing community access to the stream, the building's walls act as a division fence of privacy by itself while still permitting views in and out. This allows air, wind, and community sounds, enabling residents to fully engage with the natural environment through sight and touch.

Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 23 of 32
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 31 of 32
Section
Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The body of architectural method is simple, featuring formation from a gabled roof with RC concrete structures that easy executed by local builder team. Encased in timber batten all around, The batten walls are made of locally sourced wood, Shorea that coated with used black engine oiled that cheap and easily to found for protect the external wood though the local wisdom of Northern builder.

Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 20 of 32
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The main hallway, facing the village road, leads to the bedrooms and living room at the far end. The family's living space, situated at the deepest part of the house on the sloping terrain, ensures privacy while still offering views of the natural Chamchuri forest landscape and the Doi Inthanon mountain range from the observation deck at the end of the bridge.

Save this picture!
Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker - Image 21 of 32
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The serenity and unspoiled wildness of nature, especially the last light before sunset, can be intimately experienced from the observatory. This space is also adaptable to accommodate various future family activities.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sher Maker
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Jomthong Raintree House / Sher Maker" 14 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014513/jomthong-raintree-house-sher-maker> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags