World
  House C / celoria Architects

House C / celoria Architects - Image 2 of 17
House C / celoria Architects - Image 3 of 17
House C / celoria Architects - Image 4 of 17
House C / celoria Architects - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mendrisio, Switzerland
  • Collaborating Architect: Hugo Pinto, Verena Argenti, Marina Franzi, Martina Piazza
  • Program: Single family house
  • Building Firm: Pietro Calderari SA
  • Sanitary: Momoidraulica SA
  • City: Mendrisio
  • Country: Switzerland
House C / celoria Architects - Image 2 of 17
© atelier Mattei

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in an area called "alle cantine" in the municipality of Mendrisio. This area is characterized by the presence of prospectively aligned rows of houses built at the foot of the high rocky wall dominated by the oratory of San Nicolao. A long tree-lined avenue leads to this area, where there are also some typical “grotti” (underground spaces with natural ventilation).

House C / celoria Architects - Image 3 of 17
© atelier Mattei

The project stands on the foundations of a previous building, from which it has inherited its position and volume. The house is surrounded by nature, on one side by the mountain with its woods, on the other by the slope that continues down into the valley towards the San Martino area.

House C / celoria Architects - Image 13 of 17
Plan - Site

The project is spread over three floors: the ground floor is for sleeping, the first floor is for living, the second floor is for dreaming

House C / celoria Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© atelier Mattei

The ground floor, in analogy with the hypogeal type of cellars in the area, is the intimate and introverted level of the dwelling where the bedrooms are located. The first floor reflects the typology of the Mediterranean house, where the main entrance opens up to the dining room and the kitchen. The top floor hosts a single open space designed with a folded roof that makes the volume plastic and open to the surrounding nature on four sides.

House C / celoria Architects - Interior Photography
© atelier Mattei
House C / celoria Architects - Image 15 of 17
Plan - First floor

In the center, the folds of the roof draw a skylight. The house is conceived as a massive reinforced concrete element rising from the mountain. On each floor, there are four blocks, which occupy the center of each façade and have architectural, structural, and functional roles.

House C / celoria Architects - Interior Photography
© atelier Mattei

The elements bend inwards, containing the infrastructure of the house, such as the staircase, fireplace, cloakrooms, bathrooms, etc., and design the central square space of each floor, which increases in size towards the upper spaces.

House C / celoria Architects - Image 4 of 17
© atelier Mattei
House C / celoria Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© atelier Mattei

The structure is therefore the expression of the architectural body, conceived to promote a close dialogue between interior and exterior and between architecture and landscape.

House C / celoria Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© atelier Mattei
House C / celoria Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs
© atelier Mattei

celoria Architects
GlassConcrete

"House C / celoria Architects" 14 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags