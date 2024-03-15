Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Insilence Seongsu Store / design by 83

Insilence Seongsu Store / design by 83

Retail Interiors
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. The Insilence Seongsu store, our second flagship store following Hannam-dong, celebrates the theme of ‘Rebuild.’ This new store showcases Insilence’s bold step away from the conventional, weaving together new connections and expanding in diverse forms and strategies. It reflects a blend of the old and the new, capturing the essence of the Seongsu area.

The space, once an industrial factory, now artistically presents the brand’s mood using raw and innovative materials in unconventional layouts and pathways. The overall ambiance, with its mix of aged concrete floors and walls, metals, PC panels, carpets, and special paint, showcases a diverse range of textures yet is cohesively presented in a singular tone of grey.

Each fixture is strategically placed, embodying a sense of mass, yet carefully designed to avoid a cumbersome look through the use of thin finishes and diverse materials. The space, crafted from an array of materials, is designed to resemble a unified artistic work, embodying the brand’s mood in Seongsu-dong, renowned for the MZ generation’s boundless possibilities.

As you enter the store, an irregular path unfolds, leading to asymmetrical furniture pieces arranged artfully, giving the impression of being in an art gallery. The furniture, designed to be mobile, is intended for future use as a catering area. The lighting rails on the ceiling are intricately designed, featuring lines that subtly hint at the layout of the fixtures, contributing to a thoughtful and cohesive aesthetic.

