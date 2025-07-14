Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retirement
  4. China
  5. Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect

Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect

Save

Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - Exterior Photography, CityscapeActivity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - Image 3 of 36Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - Image 4 of 36Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - Image 5 of 36Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retirement
Beijing, China
  • Category: Retirement
  • Lead Architect Activity Center: Wei HE, Hua Zhang
  • Design Team Activity Center Architectural: Lin Xu, Ran Yan, Tao Wang, Hongqing Li, Liang Chen, Yuxi Li, Xiaofeng Zhang, Ana Goncalves Do Carmo, Piao Junxue, Jiahui Cui, Xiaoya Liu, Artyom Alimpiyev, Junhan Tang
  • Design Team Taikang Community Yan Garden Phase Iii Architectural: Peng Guo, Jianhua Zhang, Hao Su, Xiaoyu Yan, Dashen Liu, Jialiang Shen, Haoyue Xu, Wenchai Xu, Kunkun Li, Senyao Du, Qiaobo Yi
  • Structure Design: 北京建筑设计研究院复杂结构研究院
  • Clients: Taikang Home Management Co., Ltd.
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Felix Amiss

Text description provided by the architects. A senior living community reflects the dynamics of a microcity. It is crucial to understand the additional yearnings of senior citizens, apart from their fundamental needs pertaining to medical and nursing assistance and various lifestyle needs that can ensure their overall well-being. The "Taikang Community Yan Garden” strives towards facilitating a living space for the elderly to confront their core desires and inspiring them to envision the days ahead with more freedom, openness, and vitality.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sunlay Design Group
Office
Fangwei Architect
Office

Materials

GlassSteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareretirementChina
Cite: "Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect" 14 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014442/activity-center-of-taikang-community-yan-garden-fangwei-architect-plus-sunlay-design-group> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Felix Amiss

泰康之家·燕园三期及社区活力中心 / 方未建筑设计+三磊设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags