Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect

Architects: Fangwei Architect, Sunlay Design Group
- Area: 11800 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Felix Amiss
- Category: Retirement
- Lead Architect Activity Center: Wei HE, Hua Zhang
- Design Team Activity Center Architectural: Lin Xu, Ran Yan, Tao Wang, Hongqing Li, Liang Chen, Yuxi Li, Xiaofeng Zhang, Ana Goncalves Do Carmo, Piao Junxue, Jiahui Cui, Xiaoya Liu, Artyom Alimpiyev, Junhan Tang
- Design Team Taikang Community Yan Garden Phase Iii Architectural: Peng Guo, Jianhua Zhang, Hao Su, Xiaoyu Yan, Dashen Liu, Jialiang Shen, Haoyue Xu, Wenchai Xu, Kunkun Li, Senyao Du, Qiaobo Yi
- Structure Design: 北京建筑设计研究院复杂结构研究院
- Clients: Taikang Home Management Co., Ltd.
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. A senior living community reflects the dynamics of a microcity. It is crucial to understand the additional yearnings of senior citizens, apart from their fundamental needs pertaining to medical and nursing assistance and various lifestyle needs that can ensure their overall well-being. The "Taikang Community Yan Garden” strives towards facilitating a living space for the elderly to confront their core desires and inspiring them to envision the days ahead with more freedom, openness, and vitality.