Activity Center of Taikang Community Yan Garden / Sunlay Design Group + Fangwei Architect

Category: Retirement

Lead Architect Activity Center: Wei HE, Hua Zhang

Design Team Activity Center Architectural: Lin Xu, Ran Yan, Tao Wang, Hongqing Li, Liang Chen, Yuxi Li, Xiaofeng Zhang, Ana Goncalves Do Carmo, Piao Junxue, Jiahui Cui, Xiaoya Liu, Artyom Alimpiyev, Junhan Tang

Design Team Taikang Community Yan Garden Phase Iii Architectural: Peng Guo, Jianhua Zhang, Hao Su, Xiaoyu Yan, Dashen Liu, Jialiang Shen, Haoyue Xu, Wenchai Xu, Kunkun Li, Senyao Du, Qiaobo Yi

Structure Design: 北京建筑设计研究院复杂结构研究院

Clients: Taikang Home Management Co., Ltd.

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. A senior living community reflects the dynamics of a microcity. It is crucial to understand the additional yearnings of senior citizens, apart from their fundamental needs pertaining to medical and nursing assistance and various lifestyle needs that can ensure their overall well-being. The "Taikang Community Yan Garden” strives towards facilitating a living space for the elderly to confront their core desires and inspiring them to envision the days ahead with more freedom, openness, and vitality.