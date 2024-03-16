Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bučina Cottage / ADR

Bučina Cottage / ADR

Bučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamBučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailBučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting, WindowsBučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, BeamBučina Cottage / ADR

Malá Úpa, Czech Republic
  • Architects: ADR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  162
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BoysPlayNice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rako, Adax, Nora, Nordlux, Osmont, PREFA
  • Lead Architects: Aleš Lapka, Petr Kolář
  • Structure: KASPER CZ
Bučina Cottage / ADR - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. The client’s brief was to design a functional, compact building for the manager of a ski resort within the built-up area of the Horní Malá Úpa village. The morphology of the cross is derived from the traditional construction in the Krkonoše National Park area, but also clearly defines views into the surrounding landscape, towards Sněžka or the summit of Lysečina.

Bučina Cottage / ADR - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© BoysPlayNice

The asymmetrical cross-shaped layout consists of two equally sized masses, with each arm housing a different function offering a unique view. Notably, the dining area offers seating by a window with a view topped by the silhouette of Sněžka. At the intersection of the axes, there is a spiral staircase that winds around a chimney and offers a pleasant sitting area by the fireplace.

Bučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© BoysPlayNice
Bučina Cottage / ADR - Image 26 of 33
Plan - Ground floor

The building is designed as a lightweight single-story wooden structure with a residential attic, resting on a concrete foundation slab that floats above the adjacent terrain in the summer, and levels with the snow cover in the winter.

Bučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© BoysPlayNice
Bučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© BoysPlayNice
Bučina Cottage / ADR - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Beam
© BoysPlayNice

The facade, made of unplaned spruce boards, is coated with red paint, which is historically characteristic of wooden mountain buildings. Wood is also integrated into the interior, in the form of exposed structural elements, as well as the floor and all custom-made furniture, which are crafted from solid spruce.

Bučina Cottage / ADR - Exterior Photography, Windows
© BoysPlayNice

