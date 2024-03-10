Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, FacadeOrbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOrbit House / Estudio PK - Image 4 of 25Orbit House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, WindowsOrbit House / Estudio PK - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Rincón de Milberg, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio PK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  523
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus
  • Structural Engineer: José Luis Pisani
  • Design Team: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus, Lucila López, Denise Andreoli, Belén Luna Crook, Belén López Astrada, Vanesa Rolón, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina, M. Emilia Belardinelli
  • Interior Design: SUMA interiorismo
  • Landscape : Grün paisajismo
  • City: Rincón de Milberg
  • Country: Argentina
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Órbita is located on a corner lot; it has two coastal edges, a view towards public green space, and views of the lagoon; the house takes advantage of all its views, enhancing natural lighting most favorably.

Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Image 20 of 25
Ground floor plan

The orientation to the north was prioritized, using a central courtyard that visually and functionally articulates the two wings of the base: One contains the flexible space next to the entrance hall and the transition from the street to the interior of the house. The other is directed towards the back of the public area of the house, expanding towards the pool and the lagoon at the back, framing the landscape. On the southwest side, all service areas are located.

Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Image 14 of 25
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Image 4 of 25
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Peral
Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Image 23 of 25
Sections

The double-height hall connects the two floors, allowing the private sector on the second level to have constant dialogue with the central courtyard. It not only provides them with an entrance of light with the best orientation, but together with the corten steel perforated panel enclosure at the front, they provide privacy to the bedrooms and the playroom, which with its folding panels achieves an intimate meeting space for the users.

Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

This second volume separates from the base with a more free language, obtained through curves that direct the program towards the best views. The project has a second social gallery at the front, open to the street. It allows visual transparency from the living room, towards the central lagoon of the neighborhood, facing north.

Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

The material constitution of the house is based on noble materials with low maintenance: a Concrete structure, volcanic stone cladding at the entrance, tundra grey floors, marble countertops, oak furniture, and aluminum carpentry with double glazed windows. Casa Órbita offers a house with a design capable of appreciating the green landscape that surrounds it and providing users with a unique home to share with family.

Save this picture!
Orbit House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Peral

See all
Top #Tags