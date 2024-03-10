Orbit House / Estudio PK

+ 20

Houses • Rincón de Milberg, Argentina Architects: Estudio PK

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 523 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Alejandro Peral

Lead Architects: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus

Structural Engineer: José Luis Pisani

Design Team: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus, Lucila López, Denise Andreoli, Belén Luna Crook, Belén López Astrada, Vanesa Rolón, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina, M. Emilia Belardinelli

Interior Design: SUMA interiorismo

Landscape : Grün paisajismo

City: Rincón de Milberg

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Órbita is located on a corner lot; it has two coastal edges, a view towards public green space, and views of the lagoon; the house takes advantage of all its views, enhancing natural lighting most favorably.

The orientation to the north was prioritized, using a central courtyard that visually and functionally articulates the two wings of the base: One contains the flexible space next to the entrance hall and the transition from the street to the interior of the house. The other is directed towards the back of the public area of the house, expanding towards the pool and the lagoon at the back, framing the landscape. On the southwest side, all service areas are located.

The double-height hall connects the two floors, allowing the private sector on the second level to have constant dialogue with the central courtyard. It not only provides them with an entrance of light with the best orientation, but together with the corten steel perforated panel enclosure at the front, they provide privacy to the bedrooms and the playroom, which with its folding panels achieves an intimate meeting space for the users.

This second volume separates from the base with a more free language, obtained through curves that direct the program towards the best views. The project has a second social gallery at the front, open to the street. It allows visual transparency from the living room, towards the central lagoon of the neighborhood, facing north.

The material constitution of the house is based on noble materials with low maintenance: a Concrete structure, volcanic stone cladding at the entrance, tundra grey floors, marble countertops, oak furniture, and aluminum carpentry with double glazed windows. Casa Órbita offers a house with a design capable of appreciating the green landscape that surrounds it and providing users with a unique home to share with family.