World
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 2 of 35
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 4 of 35
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop

  Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Navidad, Chile
  Collaborating Architect: Enrique Meñique
  Structure Engineering: Sebastián Cárcamo
  Construction: Miguel Ángel Cifuentes, Hernán Echeverria
  Program : Vivienda Unifamiliar
  City: Navidad
  Country: Chile
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Andrés Maturana
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 33 of 35
Isometric diagram

Text description provided by the architects. A wooden house like the ones in the countryside where Miguel lived, like the ones he used to build with his father, a house like those in the central zone of Chile, a rural house with a corridor. More or less, this is what we tried to do, precisely a house like this in a rural environment, but with an urban designation, on a plot facing the Estero Navidad, a stream that overflows in winter and floods the immediate surroundings, a plot that also borders the local plantations and close neighbors.

Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Andrés Maturana
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 4 of 35
© Andrés Maturana

This wooden house is raised to avoid flooding from the overflow of the stream and to seek distant views towards the sea, but also to generate a shaded space, an intermediate space covered by the entire house, inhabited between the repeated wooden structure in serialized modules, a framework that organizes the structure, the intermediate spaces, the circulation, and the interior space. A structure that is not only a structure but also the envelope of the house that ends with a roof supported by trusses that are the continuity of the base structure. This envelope constructs a perimeter distanced from the interior space, the intermediate space that surrounds almost the entire house.

Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Andrés Maturana
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Camilo Palma
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 23 of 35
Ground floor plan
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 24 of 35
First floor plan

A wide corridor with terrace dimensions that extends all the interior rooms of the house. Inside, we seek to eliminate hallways and circulation, generating a central space that connects both bedrooms and that finally, it is the corridor that connects them all. This house is a version of our Modular House 01 project, where we insert new variables into the equation of repetition, prefabrication, carpentry in work, and spatial modules.

Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Camilo Palma
Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 16 of 35
© Andrés Maturana

The structure of the house was entirely built with Impregnated Pine Wood in different dimensions, sourced from local suppliers in the Navidad area; the interior space was built with SIP Panels for floor panels, walls, and roof slab. This whole system of repetition and standardization led us to build this house in just 3 months, thus generating a considerable economy in all construction processes.

Las Brisas House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
© Andrés Maturana

Project gallery

About this office
Abarca Palma Arquitectos
Office

