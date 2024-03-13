Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, FacadeMorphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Table, ChairMorphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior PhotographyMorphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ChairMorphosis House / Estudio PK - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
San Isidro, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio PK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  469
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alejandro Peral
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio Pessagno, Lilian Kandus
  • Structural Design: José Luis Pisani
  • Other Participants: Ignacio Pessagno. Lilian Kandus, Lucila López, Denise Andreoli, Belén Luna Crook, Belén López Astrada, Vanesa Rolón, Delfina Iglesias, Denise Bardelli, Melany D’angelo, Sofía Vier Abinet, Renata Stechina, M. Emilia Belardinelli
  • Interior Design: SUMA interiorismo & Design Lovers
  • Landscape Design: El Camino – Arquitectura del paisaje
  • City: San Isidro
  • Country: Argentina
Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the neighborhood of "La Clementina", San Isidro is "Casa Morphosis", an urban dwelling that despite the spatial constraints, compacts a complete program on three levels capable of satisfying the needs of the user, welcoming their lifestyle and social activities. 

Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Alejandro Peral
Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Alejandro Peral

On the ground floor, a courtyard was created for an existing tree, which gives a hierarchy to the main entrance to the home, including the staircase that links and articulates the spaces. After the entrance hall is the living-dining-playroom, which is open and in constant dialogue with the kitchen.

Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Image 13 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

On ground level, from the courtyard, you can also enter a closed gathering place, this is the heart of the house and characterizes the clients' attitude of not only coexisting but also of living and sharing their home. 

Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography
© Alejandro Peral

The private area of the house is located on the first floor, where the suite and the bedrooms are connected by a common and intimate space for the family. Finally, we complete the program with the main playroom on the third level that expands to the terrace.

Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Alejandro Peral
Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Image 11 of 20
© Alejandro Peral
Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Alejandro Peral

The material constitution of the house is based on the use of low maintenance and noble materials, together with simple and synthetic details; concrete structure, white sheet metal cladding, grey tundra floors, PVC wood-like carpentry and Lapacho and WPC wood cladding. Casa Morphosis has not only achieved the client's expectations but also allowed the studio to design a cozy home for the family and a welcoming space for their social environment.

Morphosis House / Estudio PK - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Peral

Project gallery

About this office
Estudio PK
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Morphosis House / Estudio PK" [Casa Morphosis / Estudio PK] 13 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014280/morphosis-house-estudio-pk> ISSN 0719-8884

