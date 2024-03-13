Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory

Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory

Save
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory

Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamTanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, WindowsTanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Windows, BedTanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Musashino, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. Tanabata House is a small house (85.23 m2) designed for 4 family members a husband who is a university lecturer, his wife, and their 2 elementary school children. It is located in a residential area west of Tokyo called Musashino City. The city is rich in nature with various kinds of wide plants, trees, parks, and rivers. Tanabata House: a house with a terraced garden - Tanabata House is on a corner plot of a small junction that normally becomes waterlogged during a rainy season.

Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Koichi Torimura

Due to the site condition, we designed a terraced garden at the corner of the land and installed 40cm. high concrete curbs along the boundary between the garden and the road. The terraced garden is beneficial for serving various types of outdoor activities such as outdoor playgrounds and BBQ party space. It is very likely that the garden will be regularly used. As a result, we proposed to plant wildflowers and trees such as berry and mulberry trees because they are strong and low-maintenance plants even when trampled over. Moreover, they also coexist with other plants commonly found in Musashino City. This is the reason why we named it Tanabata House.

Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Shelving, Windows, Bed
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Image 18 of 21
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Beam, Chair
© Koichi Torimura

“Uchi niwa” (Inner garden): a neutral space ensuring loose connection - While the terraced garden is the outer garden, “Uchi niwa” is the inner one. It is a large double-height space located on the first floor with no partition and furniture. “Uchi niwa” is designed to physically and visually connect to other spaces, both horizontal & vertical, and interior & exterior. According to its characteristics, it helps to blur the boundaries between other functions both horizontally and vertically and provides a sense of spaciousness between inside and outside. It is an open space with no dedicated function. Therefore, it can serve multiple purposes depending on user demands, time, and situation. T

Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Image 20 of 21
Section

his makes the “Uchi niwa” neutral and resilient spaces that are able to respond to any changes. For example, “Uchi niwa” can serve as a working space when the father brings out reading materials for his research. It will be a place for children to do their homework after school or used as a playground on a rainy day. It is a relaxing area for the family to spend time together on the weekends. On a special occasion when there are guests visiting, the dining room can be changed to a guest bedroom by closing movable partitions, and “Uchi niwa” will be used temporarily as the dining area. 

Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub
© Koichi Torimura
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Image 21 of 21
Diagram
Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Koichi Torimura

Furthermore, “Uchi niwa” also visually connects to the terraced garden through a large bay window. Along the borderline between inside and outside, we designed a built-in long bench. When sitting on the bench looking outside through the bay window, the boundary between inside and outside is blurred. It is perceived as interior space extending outside. It can be said that “Uchi niwa” ensures the loose connection in terms of the flow of activities and human relationships. It is also the access point to connect the house to the outside environment.

Save this picture!
Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Koichi Torimura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Meguro Architecture Laboratory
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Tanabata House / Meguro Architecture Laboratory" 13 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014276/tanabata-house-meguro-architecture-laboratory> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags