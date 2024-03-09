Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha

Town & City Hall
Memuro, Japan
Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ikuya Sasaki

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to rebuild the Memuro Town Hall Government Building located in the Tokachi region. Taking advantage of the site that serves as a node between the center of the town (station/shopping district) and public facilities, we created a place for the townspeople inside the government building and aimed to create an open government building that is the core of intimate town development that can be walked around.

Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography
© Koji Sakai
Plan
Plan
Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ikuya Sasaki

The design has no front and back, with compact square planes stacked in a limited site, and the volume on the 3rd floor is set back to make it look like it fits into the surrounding residential scale. Under the deep eaves of the volume on the 2nd floor, which overhangs on all four sides, there are three entrances and exits that are directly connected to the street, allowing safe access from any direction.

Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography, Bathtub
© Koji Sakai

The interior has a clear structure in which different loop flow lines are provided on each floor, and vertical flow lines arranged diagonally are connected. On the first floor, which is connected to the town, the townspeople's whereabouts are scattered around the perimeter, creating an open structure with continuous interior and exterior that makes you want to stop by from the street. Triple glass is used for the outer glass to achieve both heat insulation and openness.

Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Koji Sakai
Diagram
Diagram
Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography
© Koji Sakai

By arranging earthquake-resistant walls and damping dampers in a well-balanced manner at four locations on the outer wall surface of the first floor, the structural plan was designed so that no braces or walls would appear inside. We aimed to create a compact and flexible government building that provides a clear and efficient working environment and can respond to future organizational changes and complications.

Memuro Town Hall / Atelier BNK + Sozo Sekkeisha - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Windows
© Ikuya Sasaki

Project location

Address:Memuro-cho , Hokkaido , Japan

