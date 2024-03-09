Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Stone Garden Residence / EASTERN Design Office

Text description provided by the architects. We intended to create a bold atmosphere that great ‘emptiness’ such as sky, ocean, beach, and desert can bring about.  In ordinary residential quarters, the architecture exists as if it comes from ‘the other world.’ This house has extraordinary power, just as mausoleums can.

© Koichi Torimura

Two walls
A window with a characteristic shape. 
Cantilevered volume. 

© Koichi Torimura

The strong expression of this architecture is brought by focusing attention on above three architectural elements.  This simplified architecture is in pairs with huge stones in the garden, with the blue sky at dawn and sunset and with white moon.  This simplicity reminds of the repose that one has forgotten. 

© Koichi Torimura
Plan - Ground Floor

The wall, with a few openings on it, looks longer than its actual length- 47 meters.  Curved walls and incremental changes in pavement level give this visual effect.  Only one opening on the facade located above the wall is in the shape of ‘Tower’.  This is solitary a nostalgia to (recollection of) the real world.

© Koichi Torimura
Sketch
© Koichi Torimura

Which scene can give stronger expression, pure natural landscape or combination of nature and artificial element?  We want to make the natural landscape stronger by adding our work.  Primitive shape of this architecture has same kind of strength that we can find in the nature – endless horizon, the moon crossing ridge of mountain.

© Koichi Torimura

Cite: "Stone Garden Residence / EASTERN Design Office" 09 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014255/stone-garden-residence-eastern-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

