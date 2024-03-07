Bagh GHushkhaneh Carpet Studio / SE-BÆR Studio

+ 23

Design Associate: Mahsa Moradi

Construction: Mostajeran

Supervisor: Adib Iravani

Mechanical: Aghadadi

Graphics: Mahsa Moradi, Maryam Tooyserkani

Structure: Mostajeran

Electrical: Jahangiri

City: Isfahán

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Project Overview: Mohammad, the proprietor of an esteemed export-centric carpet brand, has procured an antiquated domicile situated in the historic, renowned Bagh-e-Goushkhan district of Isfahan, which accommodates numerous carpet weavers. His intention was to bulldoze the whole existing structure and erect a contemporary building dedicated to floating activities: carpet weaving, exhibition, design atelier, and temporary lodgings for distinguished guests. Contemplating the project's parameters, a critical query arose: due to the existence of treasured but dilapidated structures -either abandoned or completely demolished, replaced by multi-stories- can we acquire an adjustment to complete the puzzle by only adding a single novel structure? Could a solution be capable of meeting the client's requisites along with minimizing structural disruption, waste production, and preventing reutilization of new materials?

Non-construction: The proposed design concept is rooted in the strategic integration of the new structure within the existing architectural context. Rather than opting for complete demolition, the proposed approach advocates for the establishment of a "building within a building" - a harmonious juxtaposition that respects and honors the historical walls. The strategic placement of a lightweight volume within the existing dilapidated walls serves to preserve and celebrate the fabric of the site. The unused stable in the building has been earmarked to be replaced by an innovative structure. Given the absence of false facades or coverings in this vicinity and the prevailing presence of original brick wall materials, the decision was made to uphold the authenticity and integrity of each material employed in the design of the new structure. This approach seeks to maintain the transparency and rawness of the structure while simultaneously fostering a symbiotic relationship between the old and new elements, thereby enhancing the value of both.

Floating structure: Meticulously addressing the elevation disparity between the primary entrance of the extant structure and the rear alley (approximately one level), the new structure strategically aligns with the established ground level. The decision mitigates the level incongruity with the roof of the existing structure as well as evacuating the space underneath (pilot) to be utilized as a semi-open area. The design crystallizes into a cylindrical volume punctuated by three metal columns, imparting a spatial openness beside the panoramic view. This configuration is an intentional visual dialogue between the contemporary and the historical, emphasizing their distinct yet harmonious coexistence.

Space capacity: The design of new structures requires the client to determine how to use the space based on future requirements. To facilitate a spectrum of functions and ensure adaptability, both courtyards, along with the rooftop, are covered with mineral gravel. This pragmatic choice not only accommodates diverse events, carpet displays, exhibitions, and yarn dyeing but also underscores the intersection of tradition and innovation. The carpet weaving section has been allocated to the rooms in the old section, while the new floating structure is a versatile studio to be used for various purposes, including temporary residence, meetings, and personal carpet design atelier. In essence, this design aspires to forge a seamless synthesis of tradition and innovation, venerating the intrinsic value of the old whilst introducing a contemporary layer that enriches and elevates its historical significance.