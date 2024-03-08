Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Mexico
  5. Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM

Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM

Save
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM

Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior PhotographyCorredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior PhotographyCorredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography, BrickCorredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Image 5 of 25Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Ciudad Santa Catarina, Mexico
  • Architects In Charge: Marco Ríos, Rodrigo Leal, Jorge Jiménez, Djordje Stanojevic, Mónica Villareal
  • Students : Adrián Guel, Alfonso Morales, Anaís González, Andrea Martínez, Cecilia Leal, Fabián Arrambide, Javier Rodríguez, Joel Morales, Josué Quintana, Luis Gerardo Salazar, María Inés González, Maximiliano Breceda, Melissa Flores, Miguel Trejo, Pablo Cota, Santos Quintero, Sebastián González.
  • Collaborators: Victor Mendez, Emilio Mejia, Diego Garcia Sandoval, Diego Garcia Cano, Jonathan Gonzalez, Antonio Varela, Jorge Dorantes
  • Consultant : Adobera Arquime
  • City: Ciudad Santa Catarina
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Image 5 of 25
© Paco Álvarez

Text description provided by the architects. The "Corredor 963" project is located in Santa Catarina, N.L., adjacent to CEDIM, and presents itself as a pavilion with a construction area of approximately 10 m2. It was conceived and executed by students of Architecture and Urban Strategies at CEDIM.

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography
© Paco Álvarez

The project aims to address the issue of high polluting emissions in the construction industry in Mexico, which represents 50% of the country's total, according to the National Housing Commission (Conavi). The intention is to find more sustainable alternatives to traditional construction, using passive systems and materials with greater thermal resistance available locally. 

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography
© Paco Álvarez
Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography
© Paco Álvarez

The pavilion features a unique volume, composed of three walls arranged in a triangular shape: one independent and two L-shaped, creating an interior path. The independent wall is oriented from north to south to maximize sunlight and mountain views. The height of the walls gradually increases towards the exit, providing shade. There were 1000 compacted earth blocks, with variable rotation lattices that regulate the entry of light and air inside. 

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography
© Paco Álvarez

The design is based on the structural stability of the triangle, with blocks rotated 90° to reinforce the corners. The raised concrete foundation protects the blocks from soil moisture and acts as a leveler. Vertical rods embedded in the foundation beam provide structural support. The stepped design eliminates the need for enclosures, while the lattice reduces wind force. 

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Paco Álvarez
Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Image 11 of 25
© Paco Álvarez

The project achieves a play of light inside in the morning and afternoon thanks to the lattices. It provides a cool and ventilated environment, and its exit frames a spectacular view of the mountain from the highest point of the walls. 

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Image 13 of 25
© Paco Álvarez

"Corredor 963" seeks to explore sustainable alternatives to traditional concrete blocks, available locally, that contribute aesthetic uniqueness. In addition, by incorporating passive strategies, it highlights that it is possible to improve the indoor environment without a greater investment. This project represents progress in research and the search for sustainable materials in Mexican construction, contributing to innovation in the sector.

Save this picture!
Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM - Exterior Photography
© Paco Álvarez

Project location

Address:Cdad. Santa Catarina, N.L., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionMexico

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionMexico
Cite: "Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM" [Corredor 963 / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM] 08 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014217/corredor-963-pavilion-centro-de-estudios-superiores-de-diseno-de-monterrey-cedim> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags