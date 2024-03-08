Corredor 963 Pavilion / Centro de Estudios Superiores de Diseño de Monterrey, CEDIM

+ 20

Architects In Charge: Marco Ríos, Rodrigo Leal, Jorge Jiménez, Djordje Stanojevic, Mónica Villareal

Students : Adrián Guel, Alfonso Morales, Anaís González, Andrea Martínez, Cecilia Leal, Fabián Arrambide, Javier Rodríguez, Joel Morales, Josué Quintana, Luis Gerardo Salazar, María Inés González, Maximiliano Breceda, Melissa Flores, Miguel Trejo, Pablo Cota, Santos Quintero, Sebastián González.

Collaborators: Victor Mendez, Emilio Mejia, Diego Garcia Sandoval, Diego Garcia Cano, Jonathan Gonzalez, Antonio Varela, Jorge Dorantes

Consultant : Adobera Arquime

City: Ciudad Santa Catarina

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The "Corredor 963" project is located in Santa Catarina, N.L., adjacent to CEDIM, and presents itself as a pavilion with a construction area of approximately 10 m2. It was conceived and executed by students of Architecture and Urban Strategies at CEDIM.

The project aims to address the issue of high polluting emissions in the construction industry in Mexico, which represents 50% of the country's total, according to the National Housing Commission (Conavi). The intention is to find more sustainable alternatives to traditional construction, using passive systems and materials with greater thermal resistance available locally.

The pavilion features a unique volume, composed of three walls arranged in a triangular shape: one independent and two L-shaped, creating an interior path. The independent wall is oriented from north to south to maximize sunlight and mountain views. The height of the walls gradually increases towards the exit, providing shade. There were 1000 compacted earth blocks, with variable rotation lattices that regulate the entry of light and air inside.

The design is based on the structural stability of the triangle, with blocks rotated 90° to reinforce the corners. The raised concrete foundation protects the blocks from soil moisture and acts as a leveler. Vertical rods embedded in the foundation beam provide structural support. The stepped design eliminates the need for enclosures, while the lattice reduces wind force.

The project achieves a play of light inside in the morning and afternoon thanks to the lattices. It provides a cool and ventilated environment, and its exit frames a spectacular view of the mountain from the highest point of the walls.

"Corredor 963" seeks to explore sustainable alternatives to traditional concrete blocks, available locally, that contribute aesthetic uniqueness. In addition, by incorporating passive strategies, it highlights that it is possible to improve the indoor environment without a greater investment. This project represents progress in research and the search for sustainable materials in Mexican construction, contributing to innovation in the sector.