GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA

Wellness Interiors • Japan Interior Designers: CANOMA

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Takuya Yamauchi

Designer: Shinsuke Yokoyama / CANOMA

Client: GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The plan pertains to the NU Chayamachi branch, the flagship store in the Kansai region of GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON, which is gradually establishing itself as a standard presence in the shared salon industry.

To ensure the maximum number of seats while reducing any feelings of confinement, we decided against the conventional method of constructing walls on-site to create private rooms. Instead, we placed mirror-integrated glass partitions, manufactured in factories and with a height of 1800 mm, like pieces of furniture. This approach minimally obstructs the view forward and to the sides, attempting to secure a private space with fewer elements. As a result, we've achieved a space that offers more seats relative to its size yet retains a sense of openness. Additionally, the reduction in on-site construction has shortened the construction period and led to cost savings.

We have adopted classic materials for the water areas, such as white tiles and stainless steel, to convey a sense of trustworthiness and an anonymous brand image. On the other hand, the subtle discomfort that arises from the repetitious use of these materials and molding them into iconic shapes modestly conveys the impression of an innovative company that continues to evolve even as it expands its conventional scope.