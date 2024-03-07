Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA

GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA

Save
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA

GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairGO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairGO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsGO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior PhotographyGO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Takuya Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. The plan pertains to the NU Chayamachi branch, the flagship store in the Kansai region of GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON, which is gradually establishing itself as a standard presence in the shared salon industry.

Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Takuya Yamauchi
Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Takuya Yamauchi

To ensure the maximum number of seats while reducing any feelings of confinement, we decided against the conventional method of constructing walls on-site to create private rooms. Instead, we placed mirror-integrated glass partitions, manufactured in factories and with a height of 1800 mm, like pieces of furniture. This approach minimally obstructs the view forward and to the sides, attempting to secure a private space with fewer elements. As a result, we've achieved a space that offers more seats relative to its size yet retains a sense of openness. Additionally, the reduction in on-site construction has shortened the construction period and led to cost savings.

Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Takuya Yamauchi
Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Image 13 of 14
© Takuya Yamauchi

We have adopted classic materials for the water areas, such as white tiles and stainless steel, to convey a sense of trustworthiness and an anonymous brand image. On the other hand, the subtle discomfort that arises from the repetitious use of these materials and molding them into iconic shapes modestly conveys the impression of an innovative company that continues to evolve even as it expands its conventional scope.

Save this picture!
GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA - Interior Photography
© Takuya Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kansai, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CANOMA
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "GO TODAY SHAiRE SALON / CANOMA" 07 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014206/go-today-shaire-salon-canoma> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags