World
  Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamSerena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BathtubSerena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamSerena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WoodSerena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Recife, Brazil
  • Architects: Módulo 4 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Walter Dias
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Climatização, Coral, Deca
  • Lead Architects : Isabella Alves, Nathalia Araújo e Zé Alexandre
  • Interior Design: Itamar José
  • Lighting: Daluz
  • Coatings And Finishes: Ópera revestimentos
  • Tapestry : Alex Rocca
  • Furniture: Criare
  • Marble : Artepedras
  • City: Recife
  • Country: Brazil
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Beam
© Walter Dias

Text description provided by the architects. The serene house is an invitation to connect with the inner world, well-being, and tranquility. It is an environment that assumes a pulsating visual poetics and welcoming, radiating serenity.

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Walter Dias
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Walter Dias
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Column
© Walter Dias

The project was signed by Módulo Quatro Arquitetura for this 50m² loft in the iconic Edf. Chanteclair, in the neighborhood of Recife Antigo, values the prominence of neutral tones, which print doses of calmness and relaxation. The organic shapes and the use of natural materials make our eyes dance, following the sinuosity of the sculptural elements that come alive and take on multiple functions along the way, where the integration of spaces speaks for itself.

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Bathtub
© Walter Dias

Part of the original structure of the century-old building was preserved, and the project developed from it, embracing and valuing especially the robust pillars. The support table that aggregates the pantry, home office, and sink relates to the futon bed and was custom-designed to connect with the surrounding imagination and affective.

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Bedroom
© Walter Dias
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathtub
© Walter Dias
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Image 32 of 32
Ground floor plan
Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood
© Walter Dias

The interior production is a tribute to art and the valorization of our essences. It is made with objects that rescue time and reinforce a sentimental heritage left in each family item delicately.

Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Walter Dias

Project gallery

About this office
Módulo 4 Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura" [Casa Serena / Módulo 4 Arquitetura] 06 Mar 2024.

Top #Tags