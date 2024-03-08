BMW Center / Atelier FCJZ

+ 19

Principal Architect: Yung Ho Chang

Project Team: Xiaoning Liang, Chao Liu, Bowen Zhang, Yishi Cheng, Yi Jiang

Construction Drawing Design: Wuxi Qiangda Architectural Design Institute

City: Wu Xi Shi

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Commercial and Cultural Architecture. The BMW Center is a 4S dealership housed in a singular volume. This design proposal pays homage to the architectural heritage of Jiangnan by having an inner courtyard at its core, similar to those found in the vernacular houses in the region. Encircled by a staircase leading to the rooftop, this courtyard allows clients to admire its landscape while exploring the cars displayed inside. The facades of the building, both external and internal, boast white terracotta bricks, an interpretation of traditional materials, while white is the trademark color of the BMW dealership as well.

Functional Plans. The building's plan is laid out in a simply rectilinear manner, primarily divided into eastern and western zones according to function on all three levels. On the ground floor, the western section of houses the car showroom, sales center, and after-sales reception, while the eastern section accommodates maintenance workshops. On the second floor, the western area hosts the pre-owned car showroom and after-sales offices, with the eastern section designated for maintenance workshops; On the third floor, the western part serves as dealer offices, while the eastern side functions as a garage. A car ramp is positioned on the eastern side and integrated into the exterior wall.

Structural System. The horizontal structural component features an exposed concrete waffle slab, which is inspired by the waffle ceiling in traditional Chinese architecture. The waffle module, measuring 1.35m × 1.35m, is consistent with those of steel column grids and curtain wall panels. The ground-floor showroom employs V-shaped steel columns, with a column grid size of 8.1m, offering a large span as well as an open and distinct spatial experience. For the second and third floors, the V columns are transferred to vertical steel columns, allowing for flexible spatial arrangements tailored to workshop, garage, and office needs. Within the structural system, the eaves and beams remain as exposed concrete, showing the natural and structural aesthetics of the design, while underscoring the material's durability.

Façade Skin. The façade design of BMW Center combines modern materials and traditional construction techniques, featuring a hollow bond texture. A double-layer skin system is employed. The outer layer is a porous screen made of white terracotta bricks installed with a mechanical hanging system and inspired by the hollow bond technique from Jiangnan as well as Yixing’s craft of terracotta bricks. The porosity of the exterior enclosure on each of the three floors varies to accommodate the openness required for its specific purposes. This variation in the facade fosters an interplay of light and shadow indoors. For the inner layer, the transparent glass curtain wall serves not only as a climatic barrier but also as a showcase. The synergy between the double-layer skin and materials ensures a dynamic balance between indoor thermal comfort and fresh air circulation.

Landscape Design. Inspired by the Chinese courtyard house, the landscape design of BMW Center imbues the space with rich layering through a three-dimensional organization. From the water court on the ground, featuring a goldfish pond beneath the reflection of bamboo groves, spiraling stairs ascend to the second floor and eventually to the rooftop terrace.

Energy-Efficient Strategies. BMW Center incorporates a variety of architectural energy-efficient strategies, committed to expressing and upholding BMW's values of energy conservation and environmental sustainability:

Energy-saving, water-saving, and material-saving initiatives: integrating interior design and architecture, ground source heat pump, car wash water recycling system, photovoltaics, and LED lighting, etc. Environmental conservation initiatives: rainwater harvesting system, light pollution control for glass curtain wall, etc.