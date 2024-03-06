Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Rouse Photography

Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, WindowsLake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeLake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, CountertopLake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsLake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - More Images+ 19

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges, Housing
Incline Village-Crystal Bay, United States
Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Adam Rouse Photography
Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Image 6 of 24
© Adam Rouse Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Lake Tahoe Cabins is comprised of three discrete structures that traverse the rugged and complex Crystal Bay shoreline.  Each cabin is strategically arranged around the site’s elemental intricacies with distinct connections to the Tahoe landscape and lakefront below.

Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Image 23 of 24
Floor Plan

The individual structures are linked by a glazed bridge whose footprint kinks precisely around a mass of pre-historic Sierra granite.  The unique arrangement of cabins creates recreational alcoves before approaching the lake.

Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Adam Rouse Photography

On the second level, the great room and kitchen expand the entire east-facing facade.  Adjacent, snuggled against the hillside, an intimate deck and lawn offer refuge from the cabin’s expansive entertainment area. 

Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Adam Rouse Photography
Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Adam Rouse Photography

On the lake-facing side, the great room spills into an equally grand balcony with breathtaking views.  At the lowest level, a fire pit, oversized hot tub and staircase lead to a pier that extends beyond the water’s edge.

Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Adam Rouse Photography

Project location

Incline Village-Crystal Bay, Nevada 89451, United States

RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
Cite: "Lake Tahoe Cabins / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN" 06 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

