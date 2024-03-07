Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. House Bättig / Modunita architects sa

House Bättig / Modunita architects sa

Save
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa

House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHouse Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamHouse Bättig / Modunita architects sa - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Val Müstair, Switzerland
  • Architects: Modunita architects sa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: Arch. Pinggera Martin, Andri Linard
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Door
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin

Text description provided by the architects. The house Bättig stands between the edge of the settlement and the adjacent pasture areas on a hillside property in Valchava in Val Müstair (Switzerland). Adapted to the building plot and its topography, the house was planted in an elongated shape in the site.

Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin
Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin

The two-story house makes clever use of this terrain. The gently sloping slope makes it possible to get to the respective floors at ground level and without barriers. The shape of the building and the targeted openings allow wide views of the beautiful landscape of Val Müstair.

Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin

The idea behind the design was to integrate the building into the landscape using natural and restrained materials. The wooden construction - only the components in contact with the ground were made of concrete - allows the building to speak a simple language of form. Simple building geometries and the lack of a canopy also give the house a sense of clarity and a certain elegance. The attached garage or the entrance area in black wood, optically stands out from the main building so as not to deprive it of its simplicity.

Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin

The organization of the floor plan enables flexible use of the building. On the ground floor there is the spacious living room, a bathroom, a bedroom and a gallery floor that can function as a library. The basement offers space for visitors with two further bedrooms and a bathroom. The technical rooms are located in the rear area, which is on the slope.

Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin
Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin
Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Image 15 of 19
Underground Floor Plan

Inside, the building impresses with its open space continuum and a linearly organized floor plan. High rooms, as well as a reduced color scheme and choice of materials give the living space optical generosity, lightness and brightness.

Save this picture!
House Bättig / Modunita architects sa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Arch. Pinggera Martin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Modunita architects sa
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "House Bättig / Modunita architects sa" 07 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014168/house-battig-modunita-architects-sa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags