House Bättig / Modunita architects sa

Houses • Val Müstair, Switzerland Architects: Modunita architects sa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Lead Architects: Arch. Pinggera Martin, Andri Linard

Text description provided by the architects. The house Bättig stands between the edge of the settlement and the adjacent pasture areas on a hillside property in Valchava in Val Müstair (Switzerland). Adapted to the building plot and its topography, the house was planted in an elongated shape in the site.

The two-story house makes clever use of this terrain. The gently sloping slope makes it possible to get to the respective floors at ground level and without barriers. The shape of the building and the targeted openings allow wide views of the beautiful landscape of Val Müstair.

The idea behind the design was to integrate the building into the landscape using natural and restrained materials. The wooden construction - only the components in contact with the ground were made of concrete - allows the building to speak a simple language of form. Simple building geometries and the lack of a canopy also give the house a sense of clarity and a certain elegance. The attached garage or the entrance area in black wood, optically stands out from the main building so as not to deprive it of its simplicity.

The organization of the floor plan enables flexible use of the building. On the ground floor there is the spacious living room, a bathroom, a bedroom and a gallery floor that can function as a library. The basement offers space for visitors with two further bedrooms and a bathroom. The technical rooms are located in the rear area, which is on the slope.

Inside, the building impresses with its open space continuum and a linearly organized floor plan. High rooms, as well as a reduced color scheme and choice of materials give the living space optical generosity, lightness and brightness.