Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

Text description provided by the architects. Taking cues from the neighboring classical Carolands Chateau, this home for six maximizes a flat site by lifting the quiet programs off the ground to float above the activity.

Service spaces are captured amongst a masonry plinth, nodding to the neighboring Chateau’s organization and rusticated base.

These masses organize the primary public spaces into a double high core that connects seamlessly to the exterior. When doors retract, the wood-clad volume above becomes a canopy for indoor/outdoor living.

The language of the wood cladding provides warmth to offset the masonry and modulates around the structure to control views, sunlight, and privacy.