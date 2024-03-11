Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

-
Architects: RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
- Area: 6300 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Adam Rouse
Manufacturers: La Cantina, Western/ Windows
Lead Architects: Zac Rockett, Jason Ro, Anthony Giannini, Christopher Longman
- City: Hillsborough
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Taking cues from the neighboring classical Carolands Chateau, this home for six maximizes a flat site by lifting the quiet programs off the ground to float above the activity.
Service spaces are captured amongst a masonry plinth, nodding to the neighboring Chateau’s organization and rusticated base.
These masses organize the primary public spaces into a double high core that connects seamlessly to the exterior. When doors retract, the wood-clad volume above becomes a canopy for indoor/outdoor living.
The language of the wood cladding provides warmth to offset the masonry and modulates around the structure to control views, sunlight, and privacy.