World
  Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Hillsborough, United States
Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Adam Rouse

Text description provided by the architects. Taking cues from the neighboring classical Carolands Chateau, this home for six maximizes a flat site by lifting the quiet programs off the ground to float above the activity. 

Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Adam Rouse

Service spaces are captured amongst a masonry plinth, nodding to the neighboring Chateau’s organization and rusticated base. 

Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Adam Rouse
Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Adam Rouse
Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Image 26 of 27
Floor Plan

These masses organize the primary public spaces into a double high core that connects seamlessly to the exterior.  When doors retract, the wood-clad volume above becomes a canopy for indoor/outdoor living. 

Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adam Rouse

The language of the wood cladding provides warmth to offset the masonry and modulates around the structure to control views, sunlight, and privacy.

Hillsborough House / RO | ROCKETT DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Adam Rouse

Project gallery

RO | ROCKETT DESIGN
Material

Concrete

