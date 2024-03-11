DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta

+ 46

Lodging, Housing • Porto, Portugal Architects: Adriano Pimenta

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 31215 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: José Campos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain Archvaladares , Boavista Windows , Landlab , Secil Portugal , Trancar Doors Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Adriano Pimenta

Project Manager: Maria Vasconcelos

Coordination: Pedro Francisco

Team: André Almeida, Benedita Sampaio, Fábio Peixoto, Franscisco Bastos, Maria João Pedro, Ricardo Medina

Structural Engineer: Adf | Adão da Fonseca Engenheiros Consultores

Landscape: Rita Guedes Arquitetura Paisagista

Hidraulic Engineer: Vertente Rabisco

Eletrical Engineer: Sincrono, Soluções Integradas de Engenharia

Mechanical Engineer: GET, Gestão de Energia Térmica

Acoustic Engineer: Amplitud Acoustics

Contractor: Qualiv

Supervision: DDN, Gestão de Projectos

Program: Residential | Guest House

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The D. Pedro V project combines the restoration of the manor house in the center of the land, transformed into a boutique hotel, with the construction of new houses with typologies between 1 or 3 bedrooms, and with distinct but cohesive housing concepts, carefully designed on the terraced land.

Respecting the history of the three streets that delimit the land, as well as the structuring elements of Porto's urban topography, the terraces and granite walls were redesigned. These were combined with the concrete of the housing units, complemented by vegetation suspended from the beams that demarcate each patio and garden.

The large outdoor areas complement the unique location at the top of D. Pedro V Street with privileged views over the Douro River.

The pre-existing building, part of a restoration of its essential parts, is now used as a Guest House, providing temporary accommodation services, with 7 bedrooms divided over two floors. The lower floor was lowered, creating a living and storage area. This floor has direct access to the outside and the pool part of the condominium.

The new homes, which are part of the proposal, are made up of 25 single-story or two-story units. All homes are served by independent access, direct to the outside and inside the condominium. The implantation level of each house varies, depending on its location within the land, trying to make the best use of the topography and existing terraces.

The implementation and its proposed volumes, as well as their shapes, are carefully integrated into the existing topography, and with a scale and a characteristic housing image: the courtyard houses, taking advantage of the existing terraces and walls, and the houses in blocks built of 3 floors connecting to Pena Street and supported by the existing granite wall.

The housing complex provides some independent spaces isolated from the complex, preserving the intimacy necessary for its use like the courtyard houses with their isolated and independent garden. Each house has a program of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed on a single floor or on 2 floors.

Its design creates spaces of intimacy, and simultaneously with an open relationship to the outside, in the form of small garden areas or large balconies. The houses are predominantly east-facing, so as not to confront habitable spaces between houses and promote interior privacy.