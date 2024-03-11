Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Lodging, Housing
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: Adriano Pimenta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  31215 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Campos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Archvaladares, Boavista Windows, Landlab, Secil Portugal, Trancar Doors
  • Lead Architect: Adriano Pimenta
  • Project Manager: Maria Vasconcelos
  • Coordination: Pedro Francisco
  • Team: André Almeida, Benedita Sampaio, Fábio Peixoto, Franscisco Bastos, Maria João Pedro, Ricardo Medina
  • Structural Engineer: Adf | Adão da Fonseca Engenheiros Consultores
  • Landscape: Rita Guedes Arquitetura Paisagista
  • Hidraulic Engineer: Vertente Rabisco
  • Eletrical Engineer: Sincrono, Soluções Integradas de Engenharia
  • Mechanical Engineer: GET, Gestão de Energia Térmica
  • Acoustic Engineer: Amplitud Acoustics
  • Contractor: Qualiv
  • Supervision: DDN, Gestão de Projectos
  • Program: Residential | Guest House
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. The D. Pedro V project combines the restoration of the manor house in the center of the land, transformed into a boutique hotel, with the construction of new houses with typologies between 1 or 3 bedrooms, and with distinct but cohesive housing concepts, carefully designed on the terraced land.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography
© José Campos

Respecting the history of the three streets that delimit the land, as well as the structuring elements of Porto's urban topography, the terraces and granite walls were redesigned. These were combined with the concrete of the housing units, complemented by vegetation suspended from the beams that demarcate each patio and garden.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Image 37 of 51
Plan - Level 61.75
Plan - Level 61.75
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

The large outdoor areas complement the unique location at the top of D. Pedro V Street with privileged views over the Douro River.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence
© José Campos
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Image 46 of 51
Section G
Section G
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© José Campos

The pre-existing building, part of a restoration of its essential parts, is now used as a Guest House, providing temporary accommodation services, with 7 bedrooms divided over two floors. The lower floor was lowered, creating a living and storage area. This floor has direct access to the outside and the pool part of the condominium.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Campos

The new homes, which are part of the proposal, are made up of 25 single-story or two-story units. All homes are served by independent access, direct to the outside and inside the condominium. The implantation level of each house varies, depending on its location within the land, trying to make the best use of the topography and existing terraces.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© José Campos

The implementation and its proposed volumes, as well as their shapes, are carefully integrated into the existing topography, and with a scale and a characteristic housing image: the courtyard houses, taking advantage of the existing terraces and walls, and the houses in blocks built of 3 floors connecting to Pena Street and supported by the existing granite wall.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© José Campos
DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Image 43 of 51
Section C
Section C

The housing complex provides some independent spaces isolated from the complex, preserving the intimacy necessary for its use like the courtyard houses with their isolated and independent garden. Each house has a program of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed on a single floor or on 2 floors.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

Its design creates spaces of intimacy, and simultaneously with an open relationship to the outside, in the form of small garden areas or large balconies. The houses are predominantly east-facing, so as not to confront habitable spaces between houses and promote interior privacy.

DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta - Image 6 of 51
© José Campos

Address: R. Dom Pedro de Meneses, 4150 Porto, Portugal

Adriano Pimenta
Stone
Concrete

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Hospitality Architecture
Lodging
Residential Architecture
Housing
Portugal

StoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal
Cite: "DPV Residential Building / Adriano Pimenta" [Edifício Residencial DPV / Adriano Pimenta] 11 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags