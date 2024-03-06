Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio

Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio

Save
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio

Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 2 of 24Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 3 of 24Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, WindowsShowan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 5 of 24Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Renovation
Tehran, Iran
  • Project Management: Farzad Hajsharifi
  • Project Associate: Nastaran Nasiri, Shirin Tafazoli, Alireza Hoseinipour
  • Mechanical Consultant: Ali Kamyab
  • Electrical Consultant: Abbas Rastegarzadeh
  • Presentation: Nazanin Sharif, Farzad Hajsharifi
  • Construction: Hosein Alaei, Babak Makouei, Masoud Azad
  • Supervision: Mohamadreza Mohebali
  • Program: Apartment- Renovation
  • City: Tehran
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 2 of 24
© Majid Jahangiri

Text description provided by the architects. The Showan penthouse is located on the 6th floor of a classic building in the north of Tehran, Iran. A square-shaped plan with an area of 200 square meters and a height of 5.20 meters, totally fluid and without any divisions, encircled by a 400 square meters terrace.

Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Handrail
© Majid Jahangiri
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 18 of 24
Plan After - Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Majid Jahangiri

The ground floor of this project contains spaces such as the living and dining room, master bedroom, kitchen, and the maid’s room. The terrace on this floor consists of two parts: The first part interacts with the public spaces, and houses the firepit, barbecue, and a gathering area; while the second part deals with the private spaces, accommodating the playground and jacuzzi. On the mezzanine, there are some flexible spaces such as the game room, library, living room, and the guest room; which are adaptable to change of use, and can be altered according to the needs of the users.

Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 7 of 24
© Majid Jahangiri
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 22 of 24
Section C
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 24 of 24
Images

Our approach toward the existing context - with its particular characteristics as an integrated space - is to define a hypothetical/imaginary level line (datum), which is determined by the standard height of a residential space, in order to turn the upper and lower areas of this line into a “duality”. Whatever a house needs as a means to live with the defined standards, and in accordance with the ideas of the residential spaces, is designed below this imaginary alignment line. The lower zone, is the realization of a living space which responds to functional needs, while at the same time, challenges the conventional notions of a living space: A bright, transparent space with a soft, simple, and white texture. Above the line, however, a floating, whimsical space is formed with the sense of an indefinite and flexible plan at a lower height, not too bright, with a rough and exposed appearance.

Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Majid Jahangiri
Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Image 15 of 24
© Majid Jahangiri

Designing some elements such as white ceilings, the fireplace with a height that covers two floors, and the double-height glass bedroom, are in fact playful decisions with the intention of contravening the certainty of the border between the areas and softening the separation, and in order to fasten and join the two spaces. Thus, the living space, while satisfying the needs and concerns of the user, creates an added value to be experienced.

Save this picture!
Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Majid Jahangiri

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tehran, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationIran

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationIran
Cite: "Showan Apartment Renovation / Pragmatica Architectural Design Studio" 06 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014146/showan-apartment-renovation-pragmatica-architectural-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags