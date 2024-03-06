Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur

The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur

The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Architecture, Houses
Deinze, Belgium
  • Architects: Wim Goes Architectuur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  167
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eva Fache
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  RENSON, Betopor, Fermacell, NIBE, Tradiva Antra mat, Velux
  • Design And Project Supervisor: Wim Goes
  • Project Supervisor: Elien Faché
  • Landscape Design: Gilles Pieters
  • Structural Engineer: Pascal de Munck
  • General Contractor: Kristof De Roo
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residence / Exhibition space / Artist-in-Residence
  • City: Deinze
  • Country: Belgium
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Eva Fache

Text description provided by the architects. In the Flemish landscape, on a parcel fringed with pollard willows and surrounded by swamps, marches and farmlands, The Gallery House is located. Its character is strikingly honest and straightforward. The gallery house and its environment evoke tranquility, simplicity and memory.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eva Fache

The language and the use of materials connect to the context. Purified details, based on a “countryman’s logic” lead to a self-evident simplicity and readability of the architecture seemingly ‘belonging’ to the landscape.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Site

As well as the shifting from gallery to house (and house to gallery), a program, suggested without determining space as footprint and ecological considerations in an actualized context, form the topic of the project.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Eva Fache
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Eva Fache

The decision to build with wood partly lies in the material itself: its touch and smell, its growing pattern, the joinery, and the atmosphere it generates. This project reveals the timber as part of its structure, with beams running through the façade at a heart-to-heart distance of 600 mm, partly covered with natural calque plaster. These visible beams are made of 80 x 250 mm Oregon wood. The construction forms a grid, the grid forms the house. The half-timbering with 80 x 80 mm Larch strips towards the outside accompanies the window frames, with the noticeable white painted windows meant to open.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Eva Fache
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground floor

Hempcrete is used to insulate the Gallery House in between the wooden structure and the half-timbering. This insulator is compatible with timber and takes care not only of the building’s insulation but also its thermal mass, acting as a battery storing the heat and dampness, thereby controlling humidity. Both balance the conditions of the air that is breathed and carry the life inside of the house with tenderness.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Interior Photography, Windows
© Eva Fache
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Image 21 of 21
Technical Detail

The construction is vulnerable to the natural elements (wind, rain, and sun). (Non-treated) aluminum canopies on different heights protect the façade and regulate solar gain. These strips overlap at the corners. This attitude reminisces old regional techniques (see reference painting with a view on Tournai, Belgium, Adolphe Delmée, 1864) to preserve bare wooden constructions.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Eva Fache
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Eva Fache
Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Image 12 of 21
© Eva Fache

Different atmospheres, light and shadow, the perception of space and form, openness to the inhabitants and the passerby, and the transition between in- and outside, manifest themselves according to the variation of the natural elements: The wind and the sun creating lights and shadows, the earth with whom the project negotiates within the landscape and water as the natural carrier of flows and processes of everything.

Save this picture!
The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur - Image 13 of 21
© Eva Fache

Project gallery

About this office
Wim Goes Architectuur
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "The Gallery House / Wim Goes Architectuur" 06 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014145/the-gallery-house-wim-goes-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags