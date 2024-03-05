Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Save
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 2 of 27Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, FacadeRivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Glass, Facade, WindowsRivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Table, ChairRivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Salida, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 2 of 27
© David Lauer

Text description provided by the architects. This Salida Residence was designed as a primary residence for a family on a stunning rural site with 360-degree mountain views overlooking the Arkansas River, just outside of the art-centered, mountain town of Salida, Colorado.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography
© David Lauer

The design of the living spaces simultaneously connects the users to the incredible views overlooking the adjacent Arkansas River and the majestic distant views of the 14-thousand-foot-tall Mt. Shavano, Mt Antero, Mount Princeton, and the rest of the Collegiate Peaks.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© David Lauer
Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Lauer

With the house perched above the river and meadows, secondary spaces frame individual mountains, the river, and the canyons to the north. At one end, the home is anchored to the earth by the weathered steel garage while the other stretches out high above the Arkansas River. The low-profile posture of the house allows the mountain ridges to be seen over and through the house.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Facade
© David Lauer

To withstand the harsh mountain environment, durable, maintenance-free materials were utilized. Inspired by the wavy, deposited sands along the river bank the raked stucco provided an organic, textured, and durable surface. Ubiquitous in the surrounding agricultural areas, weather steel panels clad the utility areas of the house. The weathered steel, warm-toned stucco, and concrete blend with the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Glass, Facade, Windows
© David Lauer
Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop
© David Lauer
Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 27 of 27

The homeowners find themselves immersed in the sounds of the water while working in the cantilevered studio space. Large amounts of glass allow all users to be fully integrated into the views while operable windows and doors allow the sounds of the river and environment to fill the house.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Windows
© David Lauer

The house provides sheltered outdoor areas for year-round use that are protected from the sun, rain, and powerful winds coming down from the high mountain peaks. The living space is centered within the primary volume surrounded by glass, opening to views of the river on the east, and the Collegiate Peaks to the west. An outdoor dining area acts as an extension of the living space adjacent to a deck running the length of the house from the kitchen to the studio, blurring the line between indoor and out.

Save this picture!
Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Table, Chair
© David Lauer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Rivers Edge / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014136/rivers-edge-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags