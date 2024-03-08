Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos

+ 16

Coordinating Architect Responsible: Leandro Marcelino

Interiors And Curation: Siumara Cálio

Lighting: Lucenera

Floor: Defragoso

Artist: Roque Agnesini Pandini

City: São José do Rio Preto

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Mirai Restaurante Japonês is an icon in the city, known not only for its exceptional cuisine but also for its distinctive architecture and welcoming atmosphere. The architectural design is an extension of the owner's identity and history, providing guests with an immersive experience of Japanese culture from the moment they enter the establishment.

The concept behind the design is to create an environment that celebrates tradition and modernity, combining traditional elements with contemporary touches to create a unique and memorable experience. The restaurant's facade is marked by clean, minimalist lines, highlighting Japanese architectural elements, such as natural materials (wood and stone).

The interior is divided into different spaces, each designed to offer a unique experience to customers. A lively bar area with a sushi and cocktail counter creates a dynamic focal point for interaction and socializing. Private dining rooms offer a more intimate setting for larger groups, decorated with traditional Japanese details.

The lighting is soft and diffuse, creating a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere throughout the space. Recessed lights highlight specific areas like the sushi counter and art pieces, while pendant lights add a touch of drama and elegance. A carefully planned bamboo garden surrounds the restaurant, providing a feeling of tranquility and connection with nature.

Mirai Restaurante Japonês is not only a prominent culinary destination in the city but also an architectural space that tells the story and the owners' passion for Japan. Combining tradition and innovation, the design invites diners to immerse themselves in a complete sensory experience, where food, architecture, and culture merge harmoniously.