Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
São José do Rio Preto, Brazil
  Architects: Solange Cálio Arquitetos
  Area:  420
  Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Madeira Velha, Pair - SP, Retrobel, Sr. Paulo Marceneiro
  Lead Architect: Solange Cálio
  Coordinating Architect Responsible: Leandro Marcelino
  Interiors And Curation: Siumara Cálio
  Lighting: Lucenera
  Floor: Defragoso
  Artist: Roque Agnesini Pandini
  City: São José do Rio Preto
  Country: Brazil
Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Mirai Restaurante Japonês is an icon in the city, known not only for its exceptional cuisine but also for its distinctive architecture and welcoming atmosphere. The architectural design is an extension of the owner's identity and history, providing guests with an immersive experience of Japanese culture from the moment they enter the establishment.

Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

The concept behind the design is to create an environment that celebrates tradition and modernity, combining traditional elements with contemporary touches to create a unique and memorable experience. The restaurant's facade is marked by clean, minimalist lines, highlighting Japanese architectural elements, such as natural materials (wood and stone).

Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

The interior is divided into different spaces, each designed to offer a unique experience to customers. A lively bar area with a sushi and cocktail counter creates a dynamic focal point for interaction and socializing. Private dining rooms offer a more intimate setting for larger groups, decorated with traditional Japanese details.

Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair, Table, Beam
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

The lighting is soft and diffuse, creating a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere throughout the space. Recessed lights highlight specific areas like the sushi counter and art pieces, while pendant lights add a touch of drama and elegance. A carefully planned bamboo garden surrounds the restaurant, providing a feeling of tranquility and connection with nature.

Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio
Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

Mirai Restaurante Japonês is not only a prominent culinary destination in the city but also an architectural space that tells the story and the owners' passion for Japan. Combining tradition and innovation, the design invites diners to immerse themselves in a complete sensory experience, where food, architecture, and culture merge harmoniously.

Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado/ MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

Project location

Address: São José do Rio Preto, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Solange Cálio Arquitetos
Wood

Cite: "Mirai Japanese Restaurant / SC Solange Cálio Arquitetos" [Mirai Restaurante Japonês / Solange Cálio Arquitetos] 08 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

