Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

Save
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos

M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableM+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomM+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, CountertopM+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, ChairM+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Araçatuba, Brazil
  • Architects: Solange Cálio Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7029 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Lightsource
  • Lead Architect: Solange Cálio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary architecture, with straight lines, large openings, and integration between the inside and outside with the use of natural lighting and ventilation, provides comfortable spaces for family life, as well as for entertaining. These were the main inspirations for the development of this house, located in Araçatuba, in the interior of São Paulo.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

We invested in new design ideas, which had as its base principle a practical and functional house, yet cozy, and this was allowed by the frames that integrate with the garden, pool and gourmet, transforming the entire ground floor into a large living area.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Image 27 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Glass
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Considering that the residence is distributed over two floors, one of the premises was to concentrate the social and living spaces on the ground floor for total integration and also with the external area.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Countertop, Beam
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

This project synthesizes the search for functionality in its program of needs, as a priority, large and fluid spaces, which promote a strong connection between the living areas and the landscaping.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bench
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

On this floor, at the request of the clients, the main suite was located on the ground floor, to better serve the couple, close to a large living room integrated with dining, gourmet balcony, deck and swimming pool, in addition to service areas such as kitchen, laundry and garage.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

On the first floor, we have the social and service area of ​​the residence. On the upper floor, we have 3 suites and 1 home office, which transforms into a guest room by closing the doors. In the basement, we have a large garage with access to the engine room, storage space and entrance hall.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Sink
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The integration of the external and internal areas takes place through large openings, with floor/ceiling frames, which are completely retracted, uniting the leisure spaces with the internal area of ​​the house.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The proposed environments have the same language so that the house has the same atmosphere in an integrated concept. Among the sustainable solutions, the house has lighting and natural cross ventilation, which allows for low energy consumption and thermal comfort.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

The use of muxarabis controls solar incidence, allowing a pleasant climate inside the residence. Indirect lighting was used throughout the house, in addition to natural lighting.

Save this picture!
M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Solange Cálio Arquitetos
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "M+S House / Solange Cálio Arquitetos" [ Casa M+S / Solange Cálio Arquitetos] 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014105/m-plus-s-house-sc-solange-calio-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags