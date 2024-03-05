Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FG House / Caracho Arquitetos

FG House / Caracho Arquitetos

Save
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos

FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, ChairFG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyFG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living RoomFG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardFG House / Caracho Arquitetos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Bauru, Brazil
  • Architects: Caracho Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6308 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Daniel Santo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Docol, Elettromec, Tramontina, kitchens
  • Lead Architects: Marcos Caracho, Daniela Bornia, Rodrigo Berbel, Alan Costa, Rafael Montanher, Leonardo Rodrigues, Eduardo Ferreira, Fernanda de Moraes, Thiago Conti
  • Structural Project: Construfic Construtora
  • Program: Garage; Dog kennel; Drying; Laundry; Kitchen; Hall; Living room; Toilet; Dining room; Gourmet; Pantry; Locker room; Steam room; TV room; Closet; Suite 1; Suite 2; Suite 3, Master Suite, Closet; Pool; Pool Deck
  • City: Bauru
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Daniel Santo

Text description provided by the architects. The FG House is located in a condominium in the city of Bauru, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, with a total construction area of 586m² on a 1000m² plot of land. Its longitudinal orientation was chosen to protect the spaces from the intense heat coming from the west side.

Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Daniel Santo
Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 17 of 24
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Daniel Santo

The design of the house was conceived with three aligned blocks, where the central block rises, providing space for the development of another area between the ground-level blocks.

Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Sink
© Daniel Santo

The two ground-level blocks have compact programs. The first block, located at the front near the street, includes the garage, service area, and support area. The second block encompasses the intimate area and the bedrooms, situated at the back of the plot, ensuring the necessary privacy and integration with the lateral garden that runs along the entire length of the house.

Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Daniel Santo

The gap created between these two blocks forms the living room, dining room, and gourmet area, transforming into a spacious terrace that keeps the spaces connected, with large glass panels on both sides, allowing visual and physical access to the two lateral gardens: one for access to the house and the other facing the leisure area and the pool. The main entrance is accessed through a set of lateral steps that float above a water mirror, following a green wall from the street to the entrance door.

Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Image 22 of 24
Section C

The third block, elevated and entirely made of exposed concrete, features concrete brises on the main facade and aluminum brises on the lateral facade. It is intended for the master suite, with a large closet and a bathroom that provides a view of the pool and the ground-level leisure area.

Save this picture!
FG House / Caracho Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Daniel Santo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Caracho Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FG House / Caracho Arquitetos" [Casa FG / Caracho Arquitetos] 05 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014003/fg-house-caracho-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags