Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström

Houses • Saltsjöbaden, Sweden Architects: AndrénFogelström

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Clément Morin

Lead Architects: Moa Andrén, Tove Fogelström, Martina Blom, Julia Eliasson

Text description provided by the architects. On a natural site characterized by dramatic vegetation-rich terrain with a mixture of mature deciduous and coniferous trees, a residential building divided into three volumes, adapted to the terrain and existing trees, rises.

With a color and material palette composed of natural materials such as oiled wood panels and sedum-covered roofs, the building strives to interact and connect with its surroundings.

Carried on slender steel plinths, the building is carefully and considerately positioned on the site while leaving the land as undisturbed as possible, giving the building a floating appearance when viewed from the east.

The steep slope of the landscape is accentuated and elevated by the varying heights and displacements of the building.