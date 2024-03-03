Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström

Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Clément Morin

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Saltsjöbaden, Sweden
  • Architects: AndrénFogelström
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clément Morin
  • Lead Architects: Moa Andrén, Tove Fogelström, Martina Blom, Julia Eliasson
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Clément Morin

Text description provided by the architects. On a natural site characterized by dramatic vegetation-rich terrain with a mixture of mature deciduous and coniferous trees, a residential building divided into three volumes, adapted to the terrain and existing trees, rises.

Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Clément Morin
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Clément Morin
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Image 16 of 23
Ground floor plan

With a color and material palette composed of natural materials such as oiled wood panels and sedum-covered roofs, the building strives to interact and connect with its surroundings.

Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Beam, Column
© Clément Morin
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Stairs, Handrail
© Clément Morin

Carried on slender steel plinths, the building is carefully and considerately positioned on the site while leaving the land as undisturbed as possible, giving the building a floating appearance when viewed from the east.

Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Clément Morin
Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Interior Photography, Windows
© Clément Morin

The steep slope of the landscape is accentuated and elevated by the varying heights and displacements of the building.

Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström - Interior Photography, Windows
© Clément Morin

AndrénFogelström
Cite: "Villa Solsidan / AndrénFogelström" 03 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013994/villa-solsidan-andrenfogelstrom> ISSN 0719-8884

