© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
Hotels
O Pino, Spain
  • Architects: AFV arquitectos, ELÓ_d-arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  478
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Diaz Diaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ARTANDBATH, Archicad, Barnacork, Efapel, FLOS, Finstral, IDEALUX, ROCKWOOL, Samsung, Saunier Duval, XILONOR, imex
  • Lead Architects: César García Piñeiro, Alejandro Fernández Vázquez
  • City: O Pino
  • Country: Spain
Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. AMIUKA is a building intended for use as a hospitality facility, developed on 2 floors and whose primary foundations lie in: the use of natural and environmentally friendly materials and carbon footprint reducers, landscape integration, both at a chromatic level as a way of mimicking the environment, as well as with a functional and volumetric distributive approach of organic and fractal growth, energy awareness in all areas of building design under the Passivhaus standard.

Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Architecture is the art of creating functional buildings and spaces. It is also the tool that turns Amiuka into a haven of comfort and well-being for the people who enjoy it; It is responsible for taking the idea of integration as the first premise, simple yet powerful, so that the whole concept of the hotel revolves around it, and the building becomes a living being; a being that grows, that develops, and that evolves.

Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Diaz Diaz
Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Luis Diaz Diaz

A being that grows: [ NATURE ] Every building emerges from the natural environment. But this is not enough. The Hotel Amiuka seeks an intimate connection with nature in all its growth; from a skeleton made up of counter-laminated wood panels (clt) of certified pine from the Galician mountains; through a natural cork skin extracted from the cork oak; to the design of furniture, cabinets, utensils, signage, etc... made of natural wood and its derivatives, which generates the life of the building and its interior environment.

Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Image 18 of 24
Floor Plan

A being that develops: [ LANDSCAPE ] The conceptual approach of the hotel prioritizes mimicry with the landscape, and the harmony that this produces both visually and experientially. Integration is ensured by the chromatism of the cork, which changes seasonally. The organic growth in the generation of spaces in a fluid and natural way ensures that the irregularity of the Galician environment is assimilated by the building itself and integrated into it.

Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz

An evolving being: [ SUSTAINABILITY] And one that looks to the future. Hence the building's commitment to energy saving, reduction of environmental impact and, in short, sustainability is an absolute priority. The constructive development of Amiuka in all its aspects follows this criterion. Starting with the use of natural materials, continuing with the reliance on renewable energies, and finishing with compliance with the meticulous "Passivhaus" standard concerning energy efficiency.

Hotel AMIUKA / ELÓ_d-arquitectura + AFV arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Luis Diaz Diaz

