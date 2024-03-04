Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS

INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Architects: R-BAS
  Area:  37
  Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ZCStudio
  • Lead Architect: Ryan Wu
INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© ZCStudio

Text description provided by the architects. INSIDE Guangzhou is a gin bar and coffee shop located in Pazhou, Canton (Guangzhou). R-BAS was invited to reshape this mini-space within a limited construction budget by introducing a constantly changing panorama of dynamism into the interior. The homely bar provides semi-self-service beverages for the community. Expected to allow customers to use the facilities on site flexibly, the design was asked to study the environmental psychology that how laid-back emotions and perceptions could be brought about from the room, promoting positive internal and external interactions, thereby enabling diverse social behaviors in this small area.

INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© ZCStudio
INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ZCStudio

The front door and the back door are connected by a straightforward circulation with a visually appealing crescendo. R-BAS places a huge, multilayered furniture structure that functions as tables, seating, cabinets, flooring, and countertops. Continuous and abundant interfaces are thus generated through the composition and twisting of the sculptural wooden blocks; that is, the freedom of action (sitting, lying, frolicking, carousing, etc.) and the non-homogeneous spatial versatility is emphasized. With the change of the direction of the use of the same object, the shop is easy to transform from a gathering corner at night to a daytime workplace.

INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Interior Photography, Beam
© ZCStudio
INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© ZCStudio

Simple and bright-colored materials are utilized indoors to maximize the interestingness of the massing itself. To draft an unrestricted and relaxed sense of place, the designer creates an unpolished beauty of brutality through oriented strand boards. An art gallery-ish ceiling system is adopted, making the structure underneath a performance venue for consumers' unique experience.

INSIDE Guangzhou Gin Bar & Coffee Shop / R-BAS - Interior Photography
© ZCStudio

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, China

R-BAS
Materials

WoodGlassSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsChina

