Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez

Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, ForestEspina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior PhotographyEspina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Handrail, ForestEspina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior PhotographyEspina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Structural Calcutation: Andrés Casal
  • Landscape: Matorral
  • Blacksmith: Gregorio Cisneros
  • Program: Pavilion / Viewpoint
  • City: Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country: Mexico
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Espina emerges from the synergy of different elements that interact to achieve structural and visual balance. It is a pavilion without a defined program, serving the sole purpose of providing shade and directing views toward the horizon. With a minimal footprint of only 21 sqm of built area, Espina offers a panoramic view of three hundred and sixty degrees, connecting the user with the mountain landscape.

Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Image 24 of 28
Plan
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Beam
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Forest
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Image 26 of 28
Section

Situated atop a hill on a cattle ranch in Santiago de Querétaro, the project comprises a lightweight roof supported by a structure with a concrete base and a metal frame. This framework serves a dual purpose—on the one hand, delineating the footprint area, and on the other hand, extending in cantilever towards the west façade. The cantilever is supported by gabion masses anchored with tension cables on the opposite side. This contrast between materials and the structural integrity of the design emphasizes the specific function of each element.

Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Facade
© César Belio

Considering the site's geography and limited access, which is possible only by horse or a 4x4 vehicle, the decision was made to cast the concrete on-site. Steel was chosen for its ease of on-site assembly and the possibility of incorporating modular pieces. On the other hand, the gabions were constructed using local stone extracted during the foundation. The dilatation of the structure determines the distance of these counterweights to an endemic landscape that, eventually, will take over the pavilion.

Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Forest, Windows
© César Belio
Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Image 27 of 28
Model

The design approach consolidates Espina as a versatile space between two concrete bases, rising above the vegetation and extending from north to south to provide horizontal views towards the east and west, capturing both the sunrise and the sunset.

Espina Pavilion / Emiliano Domínguez + Santiago Martínez - Exterior Photography, Forest
© César Belio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico

Emiliano Domínguez
Santiago Martínez
Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureMexico
