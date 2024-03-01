Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. India
  5. Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio

Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio

Save
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio

Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, GardenDr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailDr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior PhotographyDr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyDr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Memorial Center, Cultural Center
Mysuru, India
  • Planning And Details: Jesal Pathak
  • Design Team: Sakkir C, Preethi Balaraju, Sravya G, Janani Mathumitha, Supreeth V
  • Contractors: Revani Prasad
  • City: Mysuru
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Vivek Eadara Photography

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of rural tranquility in Mysore, a visionary project has taken shape to commemorate the iconic actor Dr. Vishnuvardhan. This memorial transcends its role as a mere architectural endeavor; it is a testament to the transformative power of design in fostering community dialogue and social change.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Vivek Eadara Photography
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Image 23 of 29
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara Photography

Designing with a Purpose - From the inception of this project, our architectural team set out with a clear objective - to create a space that would not only honor the memory of Dr. Vishnuvardhan but also serve as a hub for social transformation. We envisioned a space where the local community could come together to discuss and address the vital social and civil issues of our time.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Vivek Eadara Photography

Responding to the Landscape - The immediate surroundings of the memorial presented unique challenges. We observed that the location was not inherently welcoming. However, rather than imposing a stark contrast to the natural beauty of the site, we sought to work in harmony with the landscape. 

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Vivek Eadara Photography
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Image 24 of 29
Auditorium and Admin Building Plan
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Vivek Eadara Photography

The Memory Monument: An Iconic Presence - At the heart of this memorial is the towering Memory Monument, a tribute that transcends conventional memorials. Its design is emblematic of Dr. Vishnuvardhan's charisma. The structure, crafted entirely from fine metal, is in the shape of a “kada" (famously worn as a lucky charm by Dr. Vishnuvardhan) and reaches an imposing height of three meters above the lower ground, symbolizing the actor's towering presence in the world of cinema and in our collective memory.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Vivek Eadara Photography

The Photo Gallery: A Journey through Time - The photo gallery is a discovery path that winds around the memorial and tells a story. It features unseen photographs of Dr. Vishnuvardhan in iconic characters, reminiscent of his legendary on-screen roles. It is a space where visitors can engage with the actor's legacy, much like the way they engage with his films. It has become a beloved attraction for tourists and film enthusiasts alike. It is not just a repository of visual memories but a dynamic space that acts as an entry/exit point for visitors and artists. It facilitates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor activities and serves as a symbolic link to Dr. Vishnuvardhan's enduring legacy.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Vivek Eadara Photography
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Image 25 of 29
Photo Gallery Plan
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Vivek Eadara Photography

Cinema, Legacy, and Privacy - The building block dedicated to film-related programs is strategically positioned in the southwest zone. It serves as a backdrop to the Memory Monument and the photo gallery, carefully preserving the sanctity of the space. Access to these programs is available by invitation and prior booking, ensuring a level of privacy and exclusivity.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Vivek Eadara Photography
Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Image 26 of 29
Section

As architects, we are deeply honored to have played a role in the creation of the Dr. Vishnuvardhan Memorial. It is a project that blends seamlessly with its rural surroundings, offering a contemplative space for the community while paying a fitting tribute to the legendary actor. Our hope is that this memorial becomes a catalyst for meaningful conversations and positive social change in the years to come.

Save this picture!
Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Vivek Eadara Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mysuru, Karnataka, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
M9 Design Studio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialMemorial CenterCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialMemorial CenterCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterIndia
Cite: "Dr.Vishnuvardhan Memorial Complex / M9 Design Studio" 01 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013935/dishnuvardhan-memorial-complex-m9-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags