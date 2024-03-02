Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio

The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio

The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenThe Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsThe Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, BeamThe Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Yenagunte, India
  • Architects: Sudaiva Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shamanth Patil J
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A1 Gold , Ashirvad, Asian Paints, Bharathi Electricals, EBCO, Jaquar, Jindal, Kajaria, Nakoda Marble, Nitco Limited, Spacewood, Zuari Cements
  • Lead Architect: Vinay Mavinakere
  • Structural Consultancy: Design Academy
  • Structural Consultant: Stephin Tom (Design Academy)
  • Design Team: Vinay Mavinakere, Geeth Gopinath, Sarvesh Kumar R
  • Landscape Designers: Vinay Mavinakere, Geeth Gopinath, Sarvesh Kumar R
  • Project Engineer: Satish Kumar
  • City: Yenagunte
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. Catering to an agriculturist's needs, our design-build project in rural Bengaluru began with a simple brief: to design a modest, four-bedroom dwelling for his extended family, following Vastu Shastra principles, on a south-facing 8,260-square-foot plot adjoining his farm. Upon our initial visit to the site, we were immediately captivated by two prominent features: the majestic peepul (Sacred Fig) trees located to the south and east of the plot and the revered Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, situated directly across from the site. The setting held immense potential for creating a serene sanctuary nestled amidst these natural and cultural landmarks. 

Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Our design aimed to embrace and frame views of these elements, drawing inspiration from the surrounding environment to integrate both the natural beauty and the cultural heritage into the architecture. Once the client understood our vision, he was persuaded and granted us full creative freedom to proceed with the design. The architectural plan took shape as an L-configuration, oriented to capture views of the trees and the temple. The parking shed is positioned separately in the southeast corner of the property. Guests are welcomed by a winding walkway through a lush tropical garden leading to the main entrance located at the property's rear, a placement determined by Vastu Shastra principles.

Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Image 17 of 24
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J

The floor plan, spanning a total built area of 6,000 square feet, includes an open-plan living and dining space that seamlessly integrates with the outdoors through a glass façade. Extending from this area is an outdoor deck designed to harmonize with the natural landscape. It appears to float above the adjacent pond, an organically shaped water body bordered with boulders sourced locally. The remaining spaces are positioned to maximize views of the landscape through expansive openings. This includes a mezzanine level in the son’s bedroom, which offers an elevated perspective akin to a belvedere. The landscaping complements the home's rectangular shape and is strategically laid out to offer both seclusion and views.

Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Shamanth Patil J

The built form blends contemporary design with mid-century modern influences, characterized by flat planes, glass, and horizontal lines. Overhanging cantilever roofs not only provide shade but also add a distinctive architectural feature. The structure's tranquility is enhanced by white brick cladding, contrasted against the modernity of large, sleek aluminum windows. A key feature of the design is the recycled teak wood panels placed atop both the ground and first-floor volumes, drawing inspiration from the intricate design of the top section of the temple's chariot. In the mezzanine area, these panels are crafted to open fully on two sides, enhancing natural ventilation throughout the space.

Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Image 23 of 24
Concept Sheet
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Image 24 of 24
Detail Sheet

The interior flooring, incorporating natural Indian stones like Kota and Jaisalmer, adds an organic beauty and regional character to the house. The choice of materials reflects both durability and aesthetic appeal, aligning with the home's overall design ethos. While relaxing on the deck, the client often encounters temple-goers drawn in by the house's captivating presence. This dynamic has elevated the home to a village landmark, inviting and engaging visitors in the shared beauty of architecture and ritual.

Save this picture!
The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

About this office
Sudaiva Studio
Office

Cite: "The Modern Pastoral House / Sudaiva Studio" 02 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013915/the-modern-pastoral-house-sudaiva-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

