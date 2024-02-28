Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Sintra, Portugal
© Nuno Almendra

Text description provided by the architects. Taking its integration with the natural surroundings as a starting point, the concept was based on the intention that the built mass would appear in the middle of the plant mass. Its architectural lines result in a contemporary interpretation of a gabled building (similar to the building previously present on the site). One of the main points in the design was to guarantee the maximum relationship between the interior and exterior, this is achieved through porches, gardens, balconies and large openings.

© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra
© Nuno Almendra

In terms of materiality, a white volume was used with negatives resulting from the modeling of the object–defining balconies and porches. It is also expected that natural vegetation, such as climbing plants, will eventually envelop the building, creating a space that is changeable depending on the seasons.

© Nuno Almendra
Plan - First floor
© Nuno Almendra

All spaces have a strong connection with the outside. The private areas of the house are located on the upper floor, we once again emphasize the relationship with the surroundings, through balconies in all rooms.

© Nuno Almendra

Cite: "MH House / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria" [Casa MH / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria] 28 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013878/mh-house-esquissos-arquitectura-e-consultoria> ISSN 0719-8884

