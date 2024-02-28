Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects

+ 13

Project Supervision: Ward Verbakel, Nathan Ooms

Project Leader: Griet Kuppens, Bernard Muyldermans

Program / Use / Building Function: Care home

Technics: Boydens

EPB: Boydens

City: Dilbeek

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. In the village of Sint-Ulriks-Kapelle in the heart of Pajottenland in Belgium lies a former castle domain where "De Verlosser" is now an elderly care center. The park domain is a protected heritage site and includes, in addition to the manor house, carriage houses, a farm, a chaplain’s house, etc. To be able to continue to offer high-quality care for the elderly in the future, PLUSOFFICE has made a master plan that strengthens the classified castle and park domain and sets out the guidelines for the further expansion of a residential care center with 150 beds.

As part of this masterplan PLUSOFFICE renovated "Gaudium". This former coach house was used as a novices' residence. The historic facades are restored, the annexes replaced and the design is based on a nearly energy-neutral technology concept. The re-adapted residence will accommodate nine residents, each of whom will have a fully equipped care room and share some special living areas.

The project was designed to first serve as a living community for the sisters including its house chapel, and then later serve as a small-scale residential care home without major modifications. The direct link between the internal residential care community with the castle park and the vegetable garden means the outdoor space can also be actively used as part of the care offer.

PLUSOFFICE's intervention revalues the original main volume, renews its roof shape, and places a "twin-sister" as an extension next to the original building. The new roof form blends seamlessly with the historic building and is made of clay roof tiles in harmony with the existing brick façade. The annex replicates this use of materials and extends it with contemporary window openings. The balustrades in front of these windows are figuratively detailed inspired by the fine wooden cut-outs of the main building.