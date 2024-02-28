Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamGaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, ColumnGaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamGaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, WindowsGaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Retirement
Dilbeek, Belgium
  • Project Supervision: Ward Verbakel, Nathan Ooms
  • Project Leader: Griet Kuppens, Bernard Muyldermans
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Care home
  • Technics: Boydens
  • EPB: Boydens
  • City: Dilbeek
  • Country: Belgium
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dennis De Smet

Text description provided by the architects. In the village of Sint-Ulriks-Kapelle in the heart of Pajottenland in Belgium lies a former castle domain where "De Verlosser" is now an elderly care center. The park domain is a protected heritage site and includes, in addition to the manor house, carriage houses, a farm, a chaplain’s house, etc. To be able to continue to offer high-quality care for the elderly in the future, PLUSOFFICE has made a master plan that strengthens the classified castle and park domain and sets out the guidelines for the further expansion of a residential care center with 150 beds.

Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Dennis De Smet
Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Dennis De Smet
Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Image 16 of 18
Plan - Ground floor

As part of this masterplan PLUSOFFICE renovated "Gaudium". This former coach house was used as a novices' residence. The historic facades are restored, the annexes replaced and the design is based on a nearly energy-neutral technology concept. The re-adapted residence will accommodate nine residents, each of whom will have a fully equipped care room and share some special living areas.

Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, Column
© Dennis De Smet
Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Dennis De Smet

The project was designed to first serve as a living community for the sisters including its house chapel, and then later serve as a small-scale residential care home without major modifications. The direct link between the internal residential care community with the castle park and the vegetable garden means the outdoor space can also be actively used as part of the care offer.

Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Dennis De Smet

PLUSOFFICE's intervention revalues the original main volume, renews its roof shape, and places a "twin-sister" as an extension next to the original building. The new roof form blends seamlessly with the historic building and is made of clay roof tiles in harmony with the existing brick façade. The annex replicates this use of materials and extends it with contemporary window openings. The balustrades in front of these windows are figuratively detailed inspired by the fine wooden cut-outs of the main building.

Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Dennis De Smet

Project location

Address:Brusselstraat 647, 1700 Dilbeek, Belgium

plusoffice architects
Cite: "Gaudium Elderly Care Center / plusoffice architects" 28 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013851/gaudium-plusoffice-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

