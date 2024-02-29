House B / APB Oficina de Projetos

+ 21

Executive Project: Alana Salomão

Execution: Facility Manutenção Predial

Lighting Design: Starluz

Glass And Frames: Metallumini

City: Iguacu

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. One of the most incredible houses in the city appeared as a gift to us. Of post-modern architecture, dating back to the 80s, it was intact, with all its original features: wooden floors, granite, marble, accessories, and fixtures, and the entire structure in exposed concrete. It fits perfectly with the idea the clients desired for Casa B/. We found in the house itself the solutions for the project's concept and sought to go further, highlighting all the potential it offered us. The concept: the house would continue to be a home for the clients, cozy and welcoming.

Then came the challenge, to adapt to the needs and standards that a beauty salon demands while preserving as much as possible the beauty, atmosphere, and even the furniture and elements that already belonged to it. We preserved the large glass panels, embraced the natural lighting, and added concrete to the new elements, which, like the suspended mirrors, blend with the landscape. The old office desk was restored and gained a marble top, the curves of the old bar extended to the benches, which despite the raw concrete, provided lightness and movement. The pendant, which once held dinners, now illuminates the reception. The lighting, we took care to maintain the original fixtures in their original locations, just discreetly adapting what was necessary, after all, it is a beauty salon. To maintain fluidity and integration between the spaces, we reinvented partitions with the glass bricks that were already part of the original details of the house. We brought new meanings to places that were previously just passages and, in others, we made room to welcome, adding the materials and elements that make up the identity of the house to the identity of Casa B/.

Without letting any detail go unnoticed, we embraced all spaces and allowed common areas to become special. In the bride's room, we avoided the obvious and followed the language used throughout the project. The natural stones surrounding the bathroom embrace and soothe. The reused sinks from the old bathroom complete the personality and strength we found in the house. The result was a sensory experience, where the project materializes the feeling and expectations to be not just a beauty salon, but a house of beauty and well-being: Casa B.