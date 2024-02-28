Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography
© Aureel Visuals

Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Exterior PhotographyChuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Exterior PhotographyChuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Stairs, LightingChuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Table, ChairChuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: ArquiPartners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1314
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aureel Visuals, Wacho Espinoza
  • Lead Architects: Rubén Rodríguez, Martha Serrano, Antonio Mercado
  • Interiors: Daniel Orozco
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography
© Aureel Visuals

Text description provided by the architects. Chuumuk is a three-house complex with semicircular shape volumes in Tulum that blends harmoniously with the natural environment, combining modern and innovative elements. Each house is designed with a curved structure that opens to the surrounding landscape, maximizing views and creating a sense of fluidity between the interior and exterior.

Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Wacho Espinoza

The façade finish is made of a plaster called Chukum that integrates perfectly with the vegetation; The large windows and sliding glass doors allow the entry of natural light and a direct connection with the outside.

Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Aureel Visuals
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Image 26 of 30
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting
© Wacho Espinoza

Inside, the design is modern and minimalist, with high-quality finishes and carefully selected details. The spaces are bright and airy, with high ceilings that create a feeling of spaciousness and freedom. The most important space of the house is the double height which integrates a circular sunken room within a circular volume of the house, with a double height window that integrates with the vegetation and is directly connected to the pool.

Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Wacho Espinoza
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Image 28 of 30
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, Bedroom
© Wacho Espinoza

The complex of houses is complemented by tropical gardens designed to promote local biodiversity and create a calm and relaxing environment.

Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Image 30 of 30
Chuumuk Housing Complex / ArquiPartners - Exterior Photography
© Aureel Visuals

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

