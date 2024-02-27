Bait Ur Raiyan Mosque / Cubeinside Design

+ 24

Associate Architect: Mehri Farnaz

Construction Supervisors: Anis Khan Shanto, Abdullah Al Jaber

Structure Engineer: Amimul Ehsan

Mep & Hvac Consultant: Amimul Ehsan

City: Kalkini

Country: Bangladesh

Abstract Semiotics: Bait Ur Raiyan Mosque - Bait-Ur-Raiyan is a small-scale mosque quietly sitting on a typical rural Bangladesh site near the mighty Arial Kha River. This particular design is an exercise of abstract interpretation of basic Symbolism of Islamic Architecture. Geometry has been the principal tool for this abstraction in terms of transforming both the form and spatial quality. A human-centric approach has been adopted to create a space for community, keeping the scale sacred yet intimate, using local materials like red brick, while lights played the most vital role in uplifting the spiritual entity of the mosque.

Symbolism through geometric interpretation is an imperative feature of Islamic art and architecture. Islam prescribes a symbolic or suggestive approach rather than a literal representation of any sort. This makes geometry one of the most vital tools in the abstraction of symbolism in mosque design, which seeks its development through philosophy and way of life. In this particular mosque, the project brief had the firm requirements of having the traditional symbolic elements of a mosque, like the dome, minarets, and arch. This imposed criterion was taken as rather an opportunity by the designers to exercise the abstraction of the traditional symbols in mosque architecture through the concept of “Abstract Semiotics.” This principle was applied in measurable mass, space, and other immeasurable aspects with a deeper perceptual level.

The dome here is a floating dome, allowing the daylight through the interior, giving an experience of the vastness of the sky. The minarets are carved as sculptural elements soaring towards the sky. The entrance of the mosque is translated from a typical arch to a volumetric arch, making it more inviting. A human-centric scale has been intended by carving a simple rectangular volume that represents stability. The single-storey mosque with a lofty height gives the users a brilliant experience in terms of spatial quality. The mosque gives spirituality not only through spatial quality but also through touch and vision.

To achieve timeless materiality, red brick and stones are used, which goes a long way in Bangladeshi mosque heritage. The deep red of the brick brings about a mellow contrast to the surrounding greenery of the area. While brick makes the enclosure, floors and plinths are made of stone, mainly marble. The marble floors are porous and keep the floors cool even during the blistering summer heat waves. it has been used as a building element here rather than just an environmental parameter. In addition to the direct lights from the apertures on the North and South sides, a few more indirect lights have been designed to wash through the wall and dome, enhancing the spirituality.

As mosques are comparatively quieter on other days except Friday noon, the building is more reliant on natural ventilation and cooling instead of being too reliant on mechanical means, cutting unnecessary costs. Large apertures ensure an abundance of light and air. The ambiance of the entire prayer space is enhanced by a skylight that keeps the area well-illuminated.