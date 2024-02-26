Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Toyota, Japan
  • Masato Kondo: Masato Kondo
  • Lighting Designer: Noriko Togashi
  • City: Toyota
  • Country: Japan
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

Text description provided by the architects. This Architecture is located in a place where the nature of the forest and river. It was built adjacent to the existing building, which is an old Japanese traditional wooden architectural style. We designed the Architecture to harmonize with this traditional architecture and nature. A contrast between traditional old wooden structures and modern, powerful structures made of concrete. It was designed with consideration to the landscape, keeping the height low, and along a sloping land.

Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Exterior Photography, Forest
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

The site is along a river, so when constructing the foundation, large rocks from the riverbed had to be removed using special equipment. As a result, The construction work needed to catch up to schedule. However, it was a good time for us to rethink the design. We used the large rock in landscape design, aiming for a fusion of the landscape and architecture. 　

Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Image 17 of 19
Plan
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Interior Photography
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

We chose a concrete structure to achieve a timeless design against the natural environment. For the beauty of the space, the structural columns and beams are housed within 380mm thick concrete. One large continuous space is surrounded by 380mm thick concrete.  The heat storage effect of concrete keeps the building cool in the summer and warm in the winter without the need for air conditioning equipment.

Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Image 19 of 19
Sections
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.
Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Image 18 of 19
Elevations

This building includes functions such as a creative atelier and gallery for paintings and pottery, a pool, a billiards space, and a garage. At times, it can also be used as a theater room or party space.  This means the variability of space in response to changes in time.  Large rocks from the riverbed that had to be removed during construction were used in the landscape design.  Soft curved surfaces and sharp, straight lines. Organic and inorganic. Openness and closedness. Movement and stillness  Self-contradictory design is human itself,   We aimed to create an architecture that harmonizes with nature, surrounded by a dignified and quiet forest and ever-changing, intangible water.

Villa K / KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co. - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of KIRYU ATELIER + T Architects Co.

About this office
KIRYU ATELIER
Office
T Architects Co.
Office

Top #Tags