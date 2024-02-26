Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Makai Villas / Studio Saxe

Makai Villas / Studio Saxe

Save
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe

Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, WindowsMakai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior PhotographyMakai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, BeamMakai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Deck, PatioMakai Villas / Studio Saxe - More Images+ 76

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Nosara, Costa Rica
  • Design Director: Benjamin G. Saxe
  • City: Nosara
  • Country: Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows
Skai Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Windows
Lani Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned by Studio Saxe, Makai Villas emerges as a trio of architecturally distinct villas in Nosara. Poised elegantly on a mountain ridge, these villas offer convenient access to the beach and the town, complemented by breathtaking ocean vistas. The design's hallmark lies in its distinctive roof pavilions, which promise privacy and effortless integration with the surrounding natural landscape.

Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
Lani Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Handrail, Deck
Lani Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Image 80 of 81

Concept. Each villa is strategically positioned to capture breathtaking oceanic views, ensuring privacy while fostering a harmonious dialogue with the lush jungle surroundings. The design's striking geometric rooflines have been meticulously crafted to accommodate the existing trees, thereby enhancing and respecting the natural setting.

Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Beam, Deck
Lani Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck
Lani Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner

Design. The steep terrain led us to a design that uses the homes' structure to stabilize the hillside, allowing for vertical construction. This arrangement gives every room a view of the ocean. Below, pools provide communal spaces closely linked to the natural landscape. The main living area, elevated above the rest, is a pavilion set among the treetops, offering an immersive jungle experience.

Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Deck
Ohana Main Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Deck, Patio
Ohana Main Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Image 77 of 81
Floor plan

Sustainability. The villas' design optimizes solar exposure and natural ventilation, underlining a commitment to eco-friendly practices. The thoughtfully designed roofs serve a dual purpose: framing stunning views and positioning the villas for optimal solar energy generation. This sustainable approach respects the environment and enhances the overall living experience, aligning with the client’s vision of harmony with nature.

Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
Ohana Main Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner
Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Courtyard, Patio
Ohana Main Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner

Construction. The construction approach adapts to the steep terrain with a sturdier base for the bedrooms and pools and a lighter structure for the living room above. Large windows on the pavilion-style upper floor offer expansive views and a connection to the outdoors. This upper structure, resting on a concrete base and constructed with a prefabricated steel frame, is complemented by interiors of sustainable teak wood and other lightweight materials, ensuring both elegance and environmental consciousness. This approach not only respects but also enhances the natural landscape, aligning with the overarching theme of harmonious integration.

Save this picture!
Makai Villas / Studio Saxe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bathtub, Courtyard
Ohana Main Villa. Image © Andres García Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Makai Villas / Studio Saxe" 26 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013753/makai-villas-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags